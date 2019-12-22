GIRLS
Summers County 66, Pocahontas County 51
hinton — Taylor Isaac led three players in double figures with 17 points as Summers County defeated visiting Pocahontas County 66-51 on Saturday.
Gavin Pivont added 16 and Riley Richmond 13 for the Lady Bobcats (5-1), who will host Bluefield next Saturday.
Pocahontas County (4-2) got 17 from Laila Calhoun and 13 from Kira Bircher.
Pocahontas County (4-2)
Bircher 13, Calhoun 17, Taylor 4, Warder 2, K. Taylor 14, Kiner 1.
Summers County (5-1)
Cline 2, Isaac 17, G. Pivont 16, Stover 6, Richmond 13, Graham 3, S. Pivont 4, Angell 5.
PC 7 12 13 19 — 51
SC 9 20 18 19 — 66
Three-point goals: PC: 3 (K. Taylor 3), SC: 6 (Isaac 3, Richmond, Graham, Angell). Fouled out: SC: Angell.
BOYS
Greater Beckley Christian 54, Winton Woods (Ohio) 43
chapmanville — Greater Beckley Christian trailed by three at the break before taking control in the second half and defeating Winton Woods (Ohio) 54-43 at the Country Roads Showcase.
Elijah Edwards and Kaden Smallwood scored 14 points apiece for the Crusaders (2-2).
Winton Woods got a game-high 22 points from Tony Burrell, who buried six 3-pointers.
Greater Beckley will take on Princeton in the Little General Tournament Friday at 4 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Greater Beckley Christian
Elijah Edwards 14, Thad Jordan 7, Isiah Hairston 6, Kristian Kravnic 2, Alexa Trifkovic 2, Sean Hoskins 9, Kaden Smallwood 14.
Winton Woods
Demari Martin 4, Kaden Stephens 3, Tony Burrell 22, Derrick Lawson 2, Jermaine Matthews 1, Darrian Brown 3, Qierston Williams 4, Damarian Stone 4.
GBC 11 11 17 15 — 54
WW 8 17 9 9 — 43
Three-point goals: GBC: 7 (Edwards 2, Jordan, Hoskins, Smallwood); WW: 6 (Burrell 6, Stephens). Fouled out: none.
Roane County 92, Nicholas County 68
glenville — Brayden Miller scored 18 points in the second quarter alone and finished with 51 as Roane County ran past Nicholas County 92-68 in the IOGA Tournament.
Noah Lance added 12 points for Roane (2-2).
D.J. Coomes paced the Grizzlies (1-3) with 13 points. Rylee Nicholas added 12 and Jordan McKinney 10.
Nicholas will take on Princeton in the NRCTC Invitational Jan. 3 at 4:15 p.m.
Nicholas County (1-3)
Colby Pishner 9, Rylee Nicholas 12, D.J. Coomes 13, Ryan Keener 5, Jordan McKinney 10, Wes Hill 4, Cooper Donahue 8, Colten Keener 1, Dawson Brown 2, Bryson Phipps 4.
Roane County (2-2)
Wyatt Kinder 2, Alex Hall 1, Brayden Miller 51, Layne Epling 2, Jackson Mace 3, Isaac Ryan 9, Noah Lance 12, Lee Keaton 2, Carson Mealey 5, Blake Murray 5.
NC 7 12 18 31 — 68
RC 22 22 24 24 — 92
Three-point goals: NC: 8 (Pishner 2, Nicholas 2, Coomes 2, McKinney 2); RC: 5 (Miller 3, Isaac, Mealey). Fouled out: none.
Henderson Collegiate (N.C.) 67,
Wyoming East 65
chapmanville — Wyoming East missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 67-65 loss to Henderson Collegiate (N.C.) Saturday at the Country Roads Showcase.
Tanner Whitten sank five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for the Warriors (1-2). Chase York and McQuade Canada scored 11 apiece.
Kalib Matthews scored 17 and Akhiris Holden 13 for the Pride (8-7).
Wyoming East will host the E-Z Stop Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors will take on Patriot (Va.) Friday and T.C. Williams (Va.) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Wyoming East (1-2)
Chase York 11, Logan Miller 3, Caden Lookabill 8, McQuade Canada 11, Tanner Whitten 23, Jacob Bishop 5, Anthony Martin 4.
Henderson Collegiate (8-7)
K. Matthews 17, A. Holden 13, D. Allen 9, J. Venable 8, J. Waverley 6, K. Royster 4, T. Ragland 2, M. Hargrove 2, J. Small 2, J. Burchatt 2.
WE 10 17 18 20 — 65
HC 14 17 15 21 — 67
Three-point goals: WE: 12 (Witten 5, Canada 3, Lookabill 2, Miller, York); HC: 2 (Matthews, Waverley). Fouled out: none.
Calhoun County 57, Meadow Bridge 30
glenville — Adam Parsons scored a game-high 23 points in Calhoun County’s 57-30 win over Meadow Bridge in the IOGA Tournament.
Rian Cooper scored eight to lead the Wildcats (0-5), who will host Midland Trail on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Meadow Bridge (0-5)
Hunter Claypool 5, Michael Bragg 1, Connor Chester 5, Rian Cooper 8, Connor Mullins 7, Collin Woods 4.
Calhoun County
Parsons 23, Moore 15, Walker 5, Bunner 6, Blair 2, Allen 2, Swicki 4.
MB 3 13 3 11 — 30
CC 12 19 11 15 — 57
Three-point goals: MB: 3 (Claypool, Cooper, Mullins); CC: 6 (Parsons 3, Walker, Bunner 2). Fouled out: none.
Mount View 62, PikeView 49
princeton — Aaron Jackson scored 18 points as Mount View defeated PikeView 62-49 in the consolation game of the Princeton Christmas Tournament for its first win of the season.
Jason Haggerty added 13 and Brendon Rotenberry 10 for the Knights (1-3), who will visit Chapmanville on Friday.
PikeView got 18 points from Alex Young.
Mount View (1-3)
A. Jackson 18, Haggerty 13, Rotenberry 10, Justice 7, Bailey 7, Bishop 4, McCoy 2, Jackson 1.
PikeView
Young 18, Meadows 9, Taylor-Williams 9, Ellis 9, Blake 4.
MV 9 12 16 25 — 62
PV 18 3 15 13 — 49
Three-point goals: MV: 5 (Bailey, Haggerty 3, Rotenberry); PV: 4 (Taylor-Williams 3, Meadows). Fouled out: none.