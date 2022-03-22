PREP BASEBALL
Independence 12, George Washington 10
Independence scored eight runs in the first inning and still had to hold off George Washington for a 12-10 victory in a game that lasted over three hours.
Andy Lester and Atticus Goodson both had three hits for Indy, which scored three runs in the fourth after GW had taken a 10-8 lead in the third. Goodson hit his first home run of the season.
Goodson also pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief and had the most effective outing on the mound for Independence. He struck out three and held GW to one hit and without a run.
Elijah Farrington had a double and triple and drove in three runs all in the first inning as Indy sent 12 batters to the plate. Lester and Dillon Darnell drove in three runs each.
Ian McCallister was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for GW. Starting pitcher Jaeden Anderson took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs on six hits. He threw 49 pitches in 2/3 inning.
Indy (1-0) will visit Midland Trail Thursday at 5 p.m. GW will play at Ripley today at 7 p.m.
Midland Trail 4, Greater Beckley Christian 3
HICO — Greater Beckley Christian took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Patriots tied it at 3-all, then Aaron Dempsey’s RBI single provided the winning Midland Trail run in the bottom of the sixth inning for an eventual 4-3 victory Tuesday for the hosts.
For the Patriots, Cody Harrell and Griffin Boggs were both 2-for-3 with a double, Cade Kincaid smacked a double and drove in a run, and Larry Bigham and Dempsey each knocked in a run.
Bigham earned the win on the mound, going 6 1/3 innings and yielding just three hits and no earned runs while fanning 14. Dempsey got the save.
Greater Beckley Christian was led by Connor Miller, who was 1-for-2 with a two-bagger and produced the lone RBI.
Midland Trail visits Westside at today 5 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian plays at Montcalm on Friday.
Bluefield 14, Westside 1 (5 inn.)
BLUEFIELD — Hunter Harmon went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a triple to lead the Beavers in a lopsided win over the visiting Renegades.
Harmon also pitched, striking out 10 while allowing one hit over four innings. Caleb Fuller finished up, striking out the side to end the game.
Ryker Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple for Bluefield (3-0), Davis Rockness went 2-for-3 with a double. Bryson Redmond also had a triple.
Kess Cook had Westside’s lone hit.
Bluefield travels to Oak Hill today. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Westside will play at Midland Trail, also at 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Shady Spring 8, Princeton 0
PRINCETON — Paige Maynard threw a no-hitter for Shady Spring and the Princeton girls softball team was defeated by powerhouse Shady Spring at Princeton High School on Tuesday.
Maynard, who will play her college softball on a full ride at Penn State next year, struck out 15 Lady Tigers batters.
Shady broke it open in the seventh and Maynard, who went 3-for-4 belted a two-run homer that frame. Olivia Barnett went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Wood went 3-for-4 with a double.
Emma Johnson only gave up two runs — one earned — over five innings for Princeton (1-3).
Princeton is set to play Bluefield today at 5 p.m. Shady (1-1) will go to Liberty Thursday at 5:30 p.m.