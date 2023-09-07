BOYS PREP SOCCER
Shady Spring breezes past Bluefield
Nathan Vecellio recorded a hat trick and had two assists as Shady Spring defeated Bluefield 7-0 Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
David Hegele and Michael Vecellio added a goal apiece for the Tigers, as did Garrett Meador and Micah Smith. Keeper Jack Billeter had six saves.
The Tigers (3-2) will play at Mingo Central on Monday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Independence 54, Park 0
Brock Green threw for 143 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as Independence defeated host Park 54-0.
Green passed for three touchdowns and scored on a 35-yard run.
Tristan Lykins finished with over 100 yards and had a rushing touchdown and passing touchdown. Grayson Ashley ran for two TDs and caught another. K.J. Viars had a 61-yard touchdown catch and recovered a fumble on defense.
David Steele paced the defense with nine tackles and two fumble recovery.
Indy (2-0) will visit Peterstown next Thursday, while Park (1-1) travels to Eastern Greenbrier.
PREP GOLF
Local Results
at Twin Falls
Team scores
Woodrow Wilson 119, Oak Hill 129, Wyoming East 137, Westside 162
Individual scores
WW: Jonah Willson 36, Tyler Stover 40, Ian Thompson 43, Chase Tolliver 46, Alley Denny 44, Blake Nixon 50, Colton Blankenship 53, Josie Cross 65, Sarah Hopkins 54
OH: Ian Maynor 40, Tyler Scott 43, Aiden Smith 47, Max Lopez 46, James Swafford 51, Caleb Compton 52, Jordan Adkins 54, Garrett Smith 57
WE: Zack Hurt 43, Trey Addison 45, Cole Lambert 52, Landon Hodges 54, Logan Perdue 51, Bryson Hurt 49
West: Laken Anderson 52, Conner Lundy 54, Camden Hunt. 60, Logan Stacy 56, Trenton Baker 57
