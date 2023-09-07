Shady

Walker Furrow of Shady Spring.

 Tina Laney For The Register-Herald

BOYS PREP SOCCER

Shady Spring breezes past Bluefield

Nathan Vecellio recorded a hat trick and had two assists as Shady Spring defeated Bluefield 7-0 Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

David Hegele and Michael Vecellio added a goal apiece for the Tigers, as did Garrett Meador and Micah Smith. Keeper Jack Billeter had six saves.

The Tigers (3-2) will play at Mingo Central on Monday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Independence 54, Park 0

Brock Green threw for 143 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as Independence defeated host Park 54-0.

Green passed for three touchdowns and scored on a 35-yard run.

Tristan Lykins finished with over 100 yards and had a rushing touchdown and passing touchdown. Grayson Ashley ran for two TDs and caught another. K.J. Viars had a 61-yard touchdown catch and recovered a fumble on defense.

David Steele paced the defense with nine tackles and two fumble recovery.

Indy (2-0) will visit Peterstown next Thursday, while Park (1-1) travels to Eastern Greenbrier.

PREP GOLF

Local Results

at Twin Falls

Team scores

Woodrow Wilson 119, Oak Hill 129, Wyoming East 137, Westside 162

Individual scores

WW: Jonah Willson 36, Tyler Stover 40, Ian Thompson 43, Chase Tolliver 46, Alley Denny 44, Blake Nixon 50, Colton Blankenship 53, Josie Cross 65, Sarah Hopkins 54

OH: Ian Maynor 40, Tyler Scott 43, Aiden Smith 47, Max Lopez 46, James Swafford 51, Caleb Compton 52, Jordan Adkins 54, Garrett Smith 57

WE: Zack Hurt 43, Trey Addison 45, Cole Lambert 52, Landon Hodges 54, Logan Perdue 51, Bryson Hurt 49

West: Laken Anderson 52, Conner Lundy 54, Camden Hunt. 60, Logan Stacy 56, Trenton Baker 57

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video