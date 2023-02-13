Boys
Bluefield 53,
Woodrow Wilson 49
BRUSHFORK — Kam’ron Gore hit three trifectas en route to 17 points and the Bluefield High School boys basketball team collected a tight 53-49 win over visiting Woodrow Wilson at the Brushfork Armory on Monday.
RJ Hairston scored 14 points while pulling down nine rebounds for the Beavers (13-5).
Elijah Redfern fired up a game-high 20 points for the Flying Eagles (7-11). Coby Dillon added eight points.
Braydon Hawthorne scored seven points while pulling down 13 rebounds and blocking seven shots. Zyon Hawthorne added seven points.
Woodrow Wilson plays Shady Spring at home on Thursday. Bluefield hosts Oak Hill on Friday at the Brushfork Armory.
Braxton County 58,
Webster County 56
UPPER GLADE — Landon Stewart scored 18 points as Braxton County defeated Class A No. 4 Webster County 58-56.
Webster, which has lost three of its last four, missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Rayden Triplett led the Highlanders (14-6) with 19 points.
Webster County will take on Ravenswood in the Little Kanawha Conference third place game Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Waco Arena at Glenville State.
Braxton County
Lane Morrow 11, Riley Hunt 4, Zach Shaver 7, Landon Stewart 18, Mathias Garavaglia 2, Stevie Boggs 7, Jaxson Short 9.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 19, Riley Clevenger 9, Dakota Blankenship 5, Kyle McMillion 2, Logan Leichliter 9, Noah Miller 3, Ashton Moll 2, Zach McCourt 3, Andrew Hardway 4.
BC 22 12 12 12 — 58
WC 17 11 20 8 — 56
Three-point goals — BC: 3 (Morrow, Shaver, Stewart); WC: 7 (Triplett, Clevenger, Leichliter 3, Miller, McCourt). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Independence 51,
Liberty 21
Independence led 23-3 at halftime en route to a 51-21 win over Liberty in Coal City.
Harmony Mills scored 12 points to lead the Patriots (9-12), which will host Van Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Chloe McGhee hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Raiders.
Liberty
Kristen Miller 4, Chloe McGhee 17.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 6, Makaila Bolen 6, Harmony Mills 12, Mackenzie Carle 2, Bailee Bolen 2, Bella Green 8, Kamryn Wooten 4, Alli Hypes 7, Sarah Billings 4.
L 0 3 4 14 — 21
I 12 11 18 10 — 51
Three-point goals — L: 5 (McGhee 5); I: 0. Fouled out — none.
Victory Baptist 88,
Beth Haven Christian 18
Highlighted by a 35-point second quarter, Victory Baptist rolled to an 88-18 victory over Beth Haven Christian.
Evie Dillon led the scoring for the Saints with 17 points. Grace Ward had 16, while Brooke Daniels and Kaydan Mooney both had 14.
Victory (7-8) will begin play in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament in Summerville on Saturday.
Beth Haven Christian
Mackenzie Cook 5, Abby Brumfield 6, Brianna Crawford 5, Bridgette Vance 2.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 6, Evie Dillon 17, Molly Ward 2, Brooke Daniels 14, Landri Flohr 4, Jada O’Neal 9, Grace Ward 16, Kaydan Mooney 14, Julianne McNeely 4, Callie Bethel 2.
BH 4 0 3 11 — 18
VB 24 35 17 12 — 88
Three-point goals — BH: 2 (Cook, Crawford); VB: 6 (Dillon 2, O’Neal 3, G. Ward). Fouled out — none.
Late Saturday
Woodrow Wilson 60,
Riverside 42
QUINCY — Abby Dillon and Keanti Thompson combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter of Woodrow Wilson’s 60-42 win at Riverside.
Dillon hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, while Thompson finished with 19. Josie Cross added 10.
Greenbrier East 72,
Mercer Christian 55
FAIRLEA — Cadence Stewart poured in 40 points as Greenbrier East took down Mercer Christian 72-55.
Kennedy Stewart had nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Hanna Fuller finished with 12 points, while Makenna McClure 10 rebounds and four steals.
The Spartans (12-7) will visit Hedgesville on Wednesday.
Pickleball lessons offered
The City of Beckley, in conjunction with United Methodist Temple, will conduct beginning pickleball lessons on Thursdays at 6:45 p.m. at UMT.
Learn the rules, basic strokes and strategy from the baseline and kitchen (yes, there is a kitchen in pickleball).
The lessons are free of charge and paddles will be provided.
For questions or more information, call 304-673-8390.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
There will be college baseball at Linda K. Epling Stadium this weekend.
Alderson Broaddus will take on Bloomfield College, out of New Jersey, on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
The teams will meet again Sunday in a single game that starts at noon.
Games will open one hour before first pitch both days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.