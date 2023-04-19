Savannah Drake doubled twice and drove in four runs as Sherman survived a slugfest with Liberty 15-12 Wednesday in Glen Daniel.
Liberty outhit the Tide 16-12 but committed eight errors.
Lauren Guthrie was 3-for-4 with a homer and double, and Summer Harvey also had three hits.
Kanyon Green homered and drove in three runs in a 3-for-3 day for Liberty. Keandra Spurlock had a double and triple and Emma Hartshorn had three RBIs. Hartshorn, Alyson Griffith, Kacie Fraley, Katie Mullens and Hailey Brown all had two hits.
Liberty (8-9) will visit Wyoming East Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Sherman is off until Monday when it goes to Tug Valley.
James Monroe 8, Woodrow Wilson 6
lindside — James Monroe battled back from a 4-0 deficit and defeated visiting Woodrow Wilson 8-6.
The Mavericks scored three runs in the fourth and finished their comeback with four runs in the sixth.
Bryleigh Thomas went the distance for James Monroe. She scattered nine hits and three of Woodrow’s six runs were unearned. She didn’t walk a batter.
Thomas also drove in two runs, and Jordan Lowe was 2-for-4.
Brooklynn Bird was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Flying Eagles. Presley Bailey also had two hits. Jasmine Daubert and Natalia Meade both had doubles.
James Monroe (9-9) will host a pair of teams on Friday — Covington, Va., at 5 p.m., and Summers County at 7 p.m.
Woodrow (10-9) will visit Bluefield Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
