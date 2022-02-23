Liberty 84,
Independence 37
The Adams were at it again Monday.
Adam Drennen poured in a season-high 30 points and sidekick Adam McGhee added 18 as the Raiders picked up the victory against their Raleigh County rivals.
Ethan Williams also scored 18 and had them on six 3 pointers as the Raiders improved to 8-10.
It was never close, after the first, with Liberty outscoring Independence by double figures in each of the first three quarters while holding the struggling Patriots to single digits in those first three periods.
Liberty led 43-16 at the half and 68-23 at the end of the third.
Jordan James led the Patriots with 17 points, including five 3s and Cyrus Goodson had 12.
Liberty will face Class A No. 2 Man on Wednesday while Independence returns to action hosting Oak Hill.
Independence (6-11)
Jordan James 6 0-0 17, Cyrus Goodson 5 2-4 12, Corey Shumate 0 1-2 1, Carter Adkins 0 0-0 0, Logan Phalin 1 2-2 5, J.D, Monroe 0 0-2 0, Dakota Browning 0 0-0 0, Cameron Vandall 1 0-0 2, Ryder Lawson 0 0-0 0, Micah Brown 0 0-0 0, Carson McDaniel 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 5-10 37
Liberty (8-10)
Adam McGhee 7 0-0 16, Adam Drennen 13 4-4 30, Zach Bowman 3 1-2 9, Ethan Williams 6 0-0 18, Resean Simms 2 1-4 5, Kris Bowman 0 0-0 0, Jadon Acord 1 0-0 2, Colton Acord 0 0-0 0, Walker Williams 0 0-0 0, Riley Marty 0 0-0 0, Connor Cantley 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 34 6-10 84.
I 9 7 7 14 - 37
L 19 24 25 16 - 84
3-point field goal – I: 6 (James 5, Phalin 1). L: 9 (McGhee 2, Z, Bowman 1, E. Williams 6). Fouled out: None
Summers County 79, Richwood 71, OT
hinton — Brandan Isaac had a career-high 22 points and dished out eight assists as Summers County survived against Richwood, 79-71 in overtime.
Senior Bryson Keaton also set a career-best with 21 points. Cruz Testerman added 13.
Richwood had four players in double figures, led by Cooper Donahue with 22. Braden Spencer scored 16, Grant Russell 13 and Josh Landreth 11. Aiden Miller was one of three players with three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
Summers (8-12) will go to Pocahontas County on Wednesday. Richwood will host Webster County on Tuesday.
Richwood
Grant Russell 13, Cooper Donahue 22, Aiden Miller 9, Braden Spencer 16, Josh Landreth 11.
Summers County
Bryson Keaton 21, Sonny Whitt 6, Brandan Isaac 22, Cruz Testerman 13, Duke Dodson 8, Ethan Eerenberg 2, Peyton Miller 7.
R 13 21 13 16 8 — 71
SC 27 11 11 14 16 — 79
Three-point goals — R: 11 (Russell 3, Donahue 3, Miller 3, Spencer 2); SC: 9 (Keaton 4, Whitt 2, Isaac, Testerman, Miller). Fouled out — SC: Eerenberg.
Greenbrier West 72,
Midland Trail 61
charmco — Five players scored in double figures as Greenbrier West defeated visiting Midland Trail 72-61.
Chase McClung led the way with 15 points. Brayden McClung and Michael Kanode added 13 each and Dale Boone finished with 10.
Eli Campbell led Trail with 17 points and John Paul Morrison added 15.
The Cavaliers (13-8) will finish their regular season Wednesday at home against Independence. The Patriots will host Sherman tonight in their finale.
Midland Trail
Matt Light 9, Cody Harrell 6, Zack Baird 8, John Paul Morrison 15, Ayden Simms 4, Eli Campbell 17, T.C. Perry 2.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 13, Chase McClung 15, Kadin Parker 3, Ty Nickell 4, Michael Kanode 13, Elijah Perkins 14, Dale Boone 10.
MT 8 13 16 24 — 61
GW 15 15 22 22 — 72
Three-point goals — MT: 7 (Light, Morrison, Campbell); GW: 4 (C. McClung 2, Boone 2). Fouled out — none.
Clay County 43,
Meadow Bridge 39
meadow bridge — The Wildcats suffered a slow start at home Monday and dropped a 43-39 verdict to Clay County.
For the Panthers, who led 24-11 at intermission, Curtis Litton pumped in a game-high 26 points.
Conner Mullins buried a trio of 3-point goals and tallied 19 points for the Wildcats.
Meadow Bridge (3-17) plays at River View Tuesday.
Clay County (11-10) visits Herbert Hoover on Wednesday.
Clay County
B.J. Williams 3, Isaiah Payton 2, Micah Osborne 7, Curtis Litton 26, Matt Shelton 3, Jamison Bodkins 2
Meadow Bridge
Rian Cooper 3, Jaden Gladwell 7, Seaton Mullins 6, Conner Mullins 19, Dustin Adkins 4
CC 12 12 11 8 — 43
MB: 4 7 13 15 — 39
3-point goals: CC: 0; MB: 5 (Cooper, Gladwell, C. Mullins 3). Fouled out: Osborne (CC)
Greater Beckley Christian, Mount View girls forfeit sectional game
Both Greater Beckley Christian and Mount View forfeited their Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament game Monday night, meaning No. 1 seed James Monroe advances to the championship game.
The Mavericks will host the Montcalm-River View winner Friday at 7 p.m.
PREP BASKETBALL
Girls Sectionals
Class AAAA Region 3, Section 1
all games at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 Capital
No. 3 South Charleston at No. 2 George Washington
Friday, Feb. 25
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2
all games at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East
No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Woodrow Wilson
Friday, Feb. 25
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AAA Region 3, Section 1
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 4 Independence at No. 1 PikeView
No. 3 Westside at No. 2 Shady Spring
Thursday, Feb. 24
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AAA Region 3, Section 2
all games at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
No. 4 Midland Trail at No. 1 Herbert Hoover
No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Sissonville
Friday, Feb. 25
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AA Region 3, Section 1
all games at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
No. 2 Summers County 70, No. 3 Bluefield 24
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Championship, Summers County at No. 1 Wyoming East
Class AA Region 3, Section 2
all games at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Mingo Central
Friday, Feb. 25
Championship, Liberty-Mingo Central winner at No. 1 Chapmanville
Class A Region 3, Section 1
all games at 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
No. 5 Greater Beckley Christian at No. 4 Mount View, double forfeit (No. 1 James Monroe automatically advances)
No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 River View, n/a
Friday, Feb. 25
Championship, at James Monroe
Class A Region 3, Section 2
all games at Oak Hill HS
Tuesday, Feb. 22
No. 2 Greenbrier West vs. No. 3 Meadow Bridge, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Webster County vs. No. 4 Richwood, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Championship, 7 p.m.
Beckley Little League holding final signup
Beckley Little League will hold one more day for signups on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Lewis Nissan Preowned Building from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
All players should bring a birth certificate and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.