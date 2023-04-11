Kendall Martin drove in three runs to back up another stellar outing from Delaney Buckland as Independence defeated Maumee (Ohio) 8-2 at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach.
Buckland threw a complete game, holding the Panthers to three hits. She struck out 13 and walked one. Both Maumee runs were unearned.
Buckland was 3-for-4 at the plate. Emma Lilly had two hits and two RBIs.
Haley Hughes was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in for Maumee.
Greenbrier East 13,
Woodrow Wilson 0
Josi Ervin tossed a one-hitter and was aided by five Woodrow Wilson errors in Greenbrier East’s 13-0 victory in five innings.
Ervin struck out nine and walked two for the Spartans. Lilly Carola homered and was joined by Haley Ervin with two hits apiece. Jenna Groves drove in two runs.
Natalia Meade had a double for Woodrow’s only hit.
PREP BASEBALL
Atlantic Shores Christian 4, Woodrow Wilson 3, 8 innings
Atlantic Shores Christian scored three runs in the sixth inning to tie it, then walked it off in the eighth for a 4-3 win over Woodrow Wilson in the Mingo Bay Classic.
Ross Horne drove in all four runs for the Seahawks out of Chesapeake, Va. Brett Beasley got the win with a solid relief outing, pitching four hitless innings and holding the Flying Eagles to an unearned run. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
Maddex Sims was 2-for-4 for Woodrow and Blake Stratton doubled.
Catholic 10,
Independence 9, 8 innings
Alex Chalfant’s walkout single in the eighth inning sent the Crusaders to a 10-9 win over Independence in the Mingo Bay Classic.
Clay Basham, Levi Barnett, James Williams and Orion Wills all had two runs batted in for Independence, which had battled back after falling behind 4-0 in the first inning to force extra innings.
Chalfant also had a triple for Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.). Matthew Norman homered and Joseph Norman went 3-for-5. Matthew Norman, Tyson Miller and Chalfant all had three RBIs.
