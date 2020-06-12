The Original West Virginia Toughman Contest scheduled for Beckley has officially been canceled.
The event was originally scheduled for the last weekend of March, but promoter Jerry Thomas postponed it because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas held out hope of getting it rescheduled, telling The Register-Herald, "We’re going to reschedule as soon as things improve with the situation. I have a couple tentative dates in mind, but I don’t want to put those out there yet until we have a good idea of when we can do this. We’re hoping for late April or early May, but that’s assuming this virus goes away.”
The official cancellation was confirmed Thursday night.
"Due the Covid-19 pandemic and the government requirements, we are forced to cancel our Elkins and Beckley events for this year," Thomas wrote. "I would like to thank everyone for their patience and support. All Fighter and Ring Girl entries will be held on file for next year’s events."
Thomas said anyone who purchased tickets at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center can call 304-252-7361. Anyone who ordered tickets online or by phone can call Etix at 800-514-3849.
West Virginia Miners skill camp
The West Virginia Miners will hold a baseball skills camp June 23-25 at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Cost of the camp is $100 and there will be a 12-under group and 18-under group.
The camp will cover hitting, throwing, pitching and defensive play. There will be a pro-style workout for the upcoming recruiting class.
Miners manager Tim Epling will conduct the camp with assistance from college coaches and Miners assistant Mike Manderino.
Players should bring a glove and bat. Wood bats will be provided for pro workouts.
Registration for the 12-under camp will run from 9-10 a.m. and the camp will last from 10 a.m. until noon each day. Registration for 18-under will be noon to 1 p.m. with the camp running from 1-3 p.m.
Free camp T-shirts will be available. Concessions will be sold each day.
For more information, call Ryan Bayle at 304-252-7233.
Mountain State Charity Golf Classic set for July 11-13
The third annual Mountain State Charity Golf Classic will be played July 11-13 at three area courses.
The tournament will begin at Grandview Country Club on Saturday before moving to Stonehaven at the Resort at Glade Springs on Sunday. The championship will be decided Monday on Glade's Cobb Course.
Golfers 65 and over will be given the option of competing in either an open or senior division.
Prizes will be awarded to top finishers in each flight, as well as longest drive and closest to the pin contests. There will also be a chance to win a new car courtesy of L&S Toyota.
Proceeds from the tournament will go to Alzheimer's Association-WV Chapter, which offers a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week helpline offering information and support for anyone caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease, memory loss or dementia.
Spots still remain open. For more information, call Ryan Neal at 540-314-7499.
Leaps Around the Lake 5K June 20 at Little Beaver
The annual Leaps Around the Lake 5K Run/2-Mile Walk will be held Saturday, June 20, at Little Beaver State Park. The race will begin at 8 a.m.
The event had been postponed twice since its original date of April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The race serves as a fundraiser for dance scholarships at Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio in Beckley.
Preregistration can be done online through Saturday at www.eventbrite.com for a discounted price. Registration can also be made by cash or check at 7 a.m. the day of the race at shelter No. 2.
For more information, contact Ann Adkins at 304-673-7456 or annadkins73@gmail.com.