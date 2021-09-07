Roundup: Barr, Stanley top Oak Hill Invitational field; Woodrow girls soccer edged by Cabell Midland

Nicholas County’s Natalie Barr and Richwood’s Trey Stanley were the front-runners in the high school division of Tuesday’s Oak Hill Invitational cross-country meet.
Barr led the girls race with a winning time of 22 minutes, 12.1 seconds, while Richwood’s Baylee Jarrett (22:53.5) was runner-up, according to results posted on tristateracer.com.
In the boys individual race, Stanley crossed the finish line first in 18:18.0, with Nicholas County’s Alex Irvin (18:55.8) in second.
Paced by fourth-place finisher Abigail Londeree (23:14.9), the Greenbrier East girls scored 37 points to capture the team crown.
In the boys team competition, the Irvin-led Nicholas County Grizzlies logged a low team total of 26 points, followed by host Oak Hill (70) in the second spot.
Braxton County’s Addison Lloyd (13:06.9) and Pineville’s Lucas Kennedy (13:10.5) won the girls and boys individual middle school titles, respectively.
Braxton County scored 32 points to claim the girls middle school team trophy, and Pineville tallied 39 to win the boys race.
— Steve Keenan
Woodrow girls nipped by Cabell Midland 3-2
Woodrow Wilson kept it close, but fell just short in a 3-2 loss to Cabell Midland Tuesday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Mya Wooton scored on a PK for the Flying Eagles. Sydney Vaught later added a goal off an assist from Sophie Hall.
Keeper Ally Arthur saved 22 shots for Woodrow.
The Flying Eagles (1-2-3) will host Wheeling Park Saturday at 11 a.m.
MLB Youth Baseball Camp
There will be an MLB youth baseball camp at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 2. There will be two sessions each day.
Session one is for players 12-under (to 9 years old). Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the camp will run from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Session two is for players 18-under (to 13 years old). Registration will start at noon and the camp will run from 1-3:30 p.m.
Instructors for the camp will be former Cincinnati Red and two-time Prospect League Manager of the Year Steve Larkn, Kansas City Royals scout Rick Clendenin, former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher and WVU hitting coach Paul Ackerman, West Virginia Miners manager Tim Epling and Miners assistant coach A.B. Brown.
Cost of the camp is $40 per day or $65 for both.
The camp will teach players how to prepare to get scouted and will cover pitching, hitting, infield/defensive play, outfield play, base running, catching and mental approach.
To register or for more information, please call 304-252-7233.
Rolling Thunder Marshall Fundraiser
The Rolling Thunder Road Trip Marshall fundraiser, presented by MU Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club, will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, on the Grandview Christian Church picnic grounds. Registration will start at 12:30 p.m. and kickstands will go up at 2 p.m.
Cost is $25 for drivers/riders and $10 for passengers. This includes pre-ride snacks, T-shirt, meal, one ticket for each door prize and a grand prize. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.
All proceeds go to support scholarships for students from Raleigh, Summers, Fayette and Wyoming counties.
To register before the event, visit https://forms.gle/pSwD8SGYUBbAYeat6.
Pickleball lessons being offered
The City of Beckley will be sponsoring pickleball lessons at New River Park. People can sign up for individual lessons, or in small groups or even businesses.
Pickleball is one of the fastest, if not the fastest growing sport in the country. It is a combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis.
Lesson times can be arranged at a time that is convenient for the player.
To reserve a lesson or for more information, call 304-673-8390.
PREP FOOTBALL
Local Schedule
Friday, Sept. 10
all games 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Man at Westside
Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail
Wyoming East at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Princeton
Poca at Independence, canceled
Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West
Robert C. Byrd at Greenbrier East
Van at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg South
Saturday, Sept. 11
PikeView at Liberty, noon
Summers County at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.
PREP SOCCER
Boys Schedule
Sept. 9
Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Webster County, 8 p.m.
Midland Trail at Braxton County, 8 p.m.
James Monroe at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11
Bridgeport at Greenbrier East, 2 p.m.
Ripley at Oak Hill, 1 p.m.
Midland Trail at Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Girls Schedule
Sept. 9
James Monroe at Poca, 5:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at Braxton County, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County at Webster County, 6 p.m.
Bluefield at Shady Spring, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 10
Hedgesville at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11
Hedgesville at Greenbrier East, 10:30 a.m.
James Monroe at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Midland Trail at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County at Point Pleasant, TBA
Ripley at Oak Hill, 11 a.m.
Wheeling Park at Woodrow Wilson, 11 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Local Schedules
Sept. 8
Nicholas County at Braxton County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 9
Greenbrier East at James Monroe, 6 p.m.
Summers County, River View at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County, Independence at Greenbrier West, 5:30 p.m.
Shady Spring, Greater Beckley Christian, Westside at PikeView, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11
Summers County, James Monroe, Westside at River View tournament, TBD
Greenbrier West at Rumble Between the Regions, Ravenswood, 10 a.m.
PREP GOLF
Local scores
at The Greenbrier
Team scores
Woodrow Wilson 124, Greenbrier East 124
Medalists: Zan Hill (WW), Zach Patton (GE), Jake Rashau (GE) 40
Individual scores
WW: Zan Hill 40, Jonah Wilson 41, Tucker Lambert 43, Ian Thompson 47, Andrew McKinney 52
GE: Zack Patton 40, Evan Vaughn 44, Jake Rashau 40, Ryan Meadows 46, Fielding Foster 46
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1
2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 5
3. Ohio St. 1-0 1437 4
4. Oklahoma 1-0 1374 2
5. Texas A&M 1-0 1288 6
6. Clemson 0-1 1231 3
7. Cincinnati 1-0 1136 8
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1070 9
9. Iowa St. 1-0 1045 7
10. Iowa 1-0 942 18
11. Penn St. 1-0 908 19
12. Oregon 1-0 883 11
13. Florida 1-0 842 13
14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15
15. Texas 1-0 683 21
16. UCLA 2-0 668 -
17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22
18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12
19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 -
20. Mississippi 1-0 335 -
21. Utah 1-0 334 24
22. Miami 0-1 229 14
23. Arizona St. 1-0 222 25
24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10
25. Auburn 1-0 83 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.
USA Today Top 25
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, previous week ranking and first-place votes received.
1. Alabama (11) 1-0 1624 1
2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1537 5
3. Ohio State 1-0 1491 4
4. OKlahoma 1-0 1397 3
5. Texas A&M 1-0 1334 6
6. Clemson 0-1 1239 2
7. Notre Dame 1-0 1197 7
8. Cincinnati 1-0 1113 10
9. Florida 1-0 1058 11
10. Iowa State 1-0 1057 8
11. Oregon 1-0 920 12
12. Iowa 1-0 914 18
13. Penn State 1-0 872 20
14. USC 1-0 828 14
15. Texas 1-0 653 19
16. UCLA 2-0 538 42
17. Wisconsin 0-1 359 15
18. Utah 1-0 294 26
19. Coastal Carolina 1-0 289 24
20. Mississippi 1-0 285 25
21. Virginia Tech 1-0 274 40
22. North Carolina 0-1 252 9
23. Oklahoma State 1-0 243 22
24. Miami (Fla) 0-1 186 16
25. Arizona State 1-0 181 28
Dropped out: No. 13 LSU (0-1); No. 17 Indiana (0-1); No. 21 Washington (0-1); No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1);
Others receiving votes: Auburn (1-0) 123; Michigan (1-0) 99; LSU (0-1) 95; North Carolina State (1-0) 81; Liberty (1-0) 78; Brigham Young (1-0) 65; Indiana (0-1) 58; TCU (1-0) 49; Central Florida (1-0) 48; Florida State (0-1) 34; Michigan State (1-0) 33; Kentucky (1-0) 28; Pittsburgh (1-0) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) 19; Kansas State (1-0) 19; Boston College (1-0) 19; Appalachian State (1-0) 15; SMU (1-0) 14; Rutgers (1-0) 11; Arkansas (1-0) 11; Maryland (1-0) 9; Tennessee (1-0) 7; Nevada (1-0) 7; Fresno State (1-1) 7; Army (1-0) 7; Tulane (0-1) 6; Virginia (1-0) 5; San Jose State (1-1) 5; Missouri (1-0) 5; Ball State (1-0) 5; Marshall (1-0) 3; Alabama-Birmingham (1-0) 2; Air Force (1-0) 2; Charlotte (1-0) 1.