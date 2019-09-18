Round 1 to Highlanders

Prior to Friday night’s clash on the gridiron, longtime combatants Woodrow Wilson and Huntington met on the pitch Tuesday at Paul Cline Stadium. With both teams on the opposite side of player availability, it was the Highlanders who took control early and closed the match out late for a 4-1 win.
“I was pretty proud of the boys tonight,” Huntington head coach Blaine Stoll said. “We had a rough start to the year, getting everybody healthy and working out formations. But I feel like in the last three games, we have really sorted some things out and we are getting better every game. Tonight was the most available players that we have had all year.”
The Flying Eagles entered the contest a little short-handed and were also hampered by some sideline sickness.
“I am disappointed in the result,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Stave Laraba said. “We had a player out and three players sick and vomiting on the sideline. We just didn’t have the subs to get in for them.”
In a key Mountain State Athletic Conference battle, the night was complicated for Woodrow by a sluggish start.
After dodging a missed header in the first minute of the game, Huntington pressured the Flying Eagles the remainder of the half. Woodrow keeper Evan Laraba was challenged several times, but the the young sophomore stood tall with some spectacular saves.
With just under 10 minutes to play in the half, the Highlanders finally found the back of the net when Alvero Valle Inclan blasted a shot high in the net for a 1-0 lead.
Huntington kept the pressure on but could not crack Laraba, who recorded a diving save and a poke-save on a shot just below the crossbar as the half winded down.
“We had a lot of chances in the first half, but Evan Laraba in their goal played amazing and came up with some really big saves,” Stoll said.
Steve Laraba was frustrated with his team at the break.
“We didn’t compete well in the first half,” Laraba lamented. “It is little things that we have been coaching these guys to do throughout the season and we, as coaches, have to find a way to make each player better individually and (the team) better as a whole.”
As a result of the excellent play of Laraba in goal, the Highlanders were also left to feel frustrated at the break.
“We were frustrated that we were not finishing our chances and we were frustrated at our shot selection,” Stoll said. “I thought we were rushing some things, instead of being patient in the box.”
Woodrow Wilson was a different team to open the second half.
“Our effort and work rate was much, much better in the second half than it was in the first,” Laraba explained. “I thought we responded well to some of the things we talked about at halftime, but there are still some things we have to do better.”
After another save by Laraba early, Carson Eckley recorded Woodrow’s first shot on goal of the night, but could not beat keeper Dylan Shultz. Woodrow Wilson also came up empty on back-to-back corner tries.
In the 61st minute, Cameron Simpson attacked the left post and made a perfect centering pass to Owen Stoll to put the Highlanders up 2-0.
Instead of dropping their heads, the Flying Eagles came back fighting.
Four minutes later, Eckley had another opportunity on an assist from Hayden Johnson. Eckley made good on the second try and the sophomore-to-sophomore combo sliced the lead in half at 2-1.
On the second try of ensuing back-to-back corners, Collin Stacy gathered a loose ball just inside the box and launched a huge blast at the net, hoping for the tying goal.
“They had a really good chance and Dylan made a great save,” Stoll said. “I thought for sure it was a goal and it would be a 2-2 game.”
The younger Stoll took the wind out of the home team with a sharp centering pass that deflected off a Woodrow defender for an own goal before Inclan capped the scoring with his second goal a minute later.
“I think our patience showed on the last two goals,” Stoll said. “To be where we want to be, we have to make those passes earlier in the game and keep our composure better in front of the goal.”
“I felt like in the end we were a little faster up top,” Stoll continued. “We finished a couple of chances. I was worried for a while because Woodrow is always a tough team. They always play hard, they always battle and they will fight you for every ball.”
