Ross named Register-Herald Player of the Week

Any time a team goes through a coaching change, no matter the level, the transition can get bumpy. Having an experienced player who can step up certainly eases the process.
Wyoming East's Larry Thompson has that in Seth Ross.
"With me coming over (from Mount View) and trying to establish a weight program and offseason regimen, Seth was one of the kids I knew about," Thompson said. "He is a senior and I knew he would be a leader for me. He's the quarterback — it kind of comes with the title."
That quality shined through last week against Oak Hill, when Ross made the last play of the game count. His winning touchdown pass kept the Warriors perfect, and it helped garner him Register-Herald Player of the Week honors.
The other finalists were Ross' teammate, running back Caleb Bower, Greenbrier West's Noah Brown, Shady Spring's Drew Clark and James Monroe's Monroe Mohler.
The Warriors were engaged in another battle with the Red Devils. Their meeting last season went to the final play as well, but Oak Hill got out with the win.
It was looking like Oak Hill might be able to edge out another win last Friday. The Red Devils trailed 18-7 at halftime before storming back in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter got wild, and Oak Hill took a 33-30 lead on Te-amo Shelton's 2-yard touchdown run with 6:41 to play. The Warriors kept answering, and the teams traded touchdowns resulting in a 39-33 Red Devil lead with 1:34 to go.
Even with such little time to move the down the field, Thompson elected to stick to the run game. East ended that night with 327 yards on the ground, so he went with what was working.
But on the last play, Ross did what a senior is supposed to do. Working against the final few seconds of the clock, the Warriors had two plays drawn up. When the first did not end in a touchdown, Ross made the type of move that doesn't get recognized. He got the ball quickly to the official so it would be placed as soon as possible.
He then took the final snap and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bishop with no time on the clock for a 44-39 win.
"He was ready to throw the ball," Thompson said. "He was smart enough to throw to the wide side of the field and Jake Bishop made a nice catch."
Ross finished 12-of-18 for 204 yards and three touchdowns. He is 21-of-43 for 320 yards and four touchdowns on the year.
The Warriors, who are now 3-0 and rated fourth in Class AA, will take on James Monroe (2-1) Friday in New Richmond. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bower, who ran for 216 yards and a touchdown against Oak Hill, was the readers' selection, picking up 470 votes (32.5 percent).
