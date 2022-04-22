Roshau, Spartans gain key section win over Oak Hill

OAK HILL – Greenbrier East’s Jake Roshau executed his pregame plan to near perfection and his teammates took care of the rest in a key 11-0 sectional victory against Oak Hill Friday night at Jerry Epperly Field.
The loss avenged an earlier 14-0 loss to the Red Devils in the season opener.
Roshau was on point all night, limiting a typically well-hitting Oak Hill team to three singles. He also walked three but struck out nine, including the side in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. Roshau threw 108 pitches, 65 for strikes.
“Jake did his job tonight and he has been doing it all year,” Greenbrier East coach Cory Mann said. “Big senior leadership. Little rough first inning but after he started pitching with some tempo he did a really good job.”
That was all part of the plan — work ahead, pound the strike zone and keep Oak Hill hitters off balance. The normally productive top of the Oak Hill order was a combined 1-for-9. Aside of Jacob Ward’s two hits, the rest of the Oak Hill lineup was a combined 1-for-18.
“I would say I used my fastball 60 percent of the time,” Roshau said. “My whole mindset was to go out and blow fastballs by them. As soon as they catch up with the fastball, throw them a curve or a changeup to keep them off balance. That was my plan, to keep them off balance, keep them on their toes and keep them guessing.”
Oak Hill coach Matt Boyd said that is exactly what happened.
“He worked ahead of every hitter,” Oak Hill coach Matt Boyd said. “He did the exact opposite of what we did on the mound. He worked ahead of our guys, kept us off balance. He made us look silly, he really did.”
Roshau aided his own cause in the first inning with a two-run single that scored Chris Heaster and Gavin Bennett, who had singled. Heaster had a single to chase home Darris Boswell, who was hit by a pitch by Oak Hill starter Trent Rider to start the game.
The Spartans scored In every inning but the third.
The Spartans took advantage of a litany of Oak Hill mistakes, which included seven walks, four hit batsmen and several errors. Combined with 12 hits it was more than enough.
And it could have been worse.
Greenbrier East stranded 14 runners, including leaving the bases loaded in three of the first four innings. when Oak Hill was still within striking distance, trailing just 5-0.
“Obviously it is a big concern anytime you leave runners on base, but we were putting together quality at-bats,” Mann said. “I knew as long as we were putting together quality at-bats the runs would come. And we were able to do that, they were able to stay focused on where we were in the game and eventually persistency paid off.”
Greenbrier East’s 12 hits were all singles. Chris Heaster was 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Roshau was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Boswell was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
“We underestimated them the first time, we didn’t play as good as we should have the first game,” Roshau said of the season-opening 14-0 loss to Oak Hill. “We had eight errors in that game. We just hit the ball better tonight. If we hit the ball, we are going to be a really hard team to beat.”
Boyd said he felt his team let one slip away regarding positioning for the postseason, but credited Greenbrier East.
“They came ready to play,” Boyd said. “I told our guys all week they were going to come ready to play and they did. They had energy from the get-go. When we got down 3-0 we were kind of shell-shocked and got passive. And they kept going and put it on us.
“Going into the sectionals we have to play better We have to find some guys to step up behind Jayden (McLain, the Red Devils’ ace) on the mound. We need some arms that will come out there and give us some innings. We are searching for a No. 2. I told them the rest of the year we are going to find our guys who we are going to go with in the sectionals.”
“It’s a sectional win, it’s big for postseason,” Mann said of the win. “The first game of the season (the 14-0 loss to Oak Hill) is the first game of the season. I told our guys we are a different ballclub right now so let’s go show everybody what kind of ballclub we are.”
Oak Hill is now 9-8 while Greenbrier East improved to 9-11.
GE 310 124 - 11 12 2
OH 000 000 - 0 3 2
Battery – GE: Jake Roshau and Jonathan Sauls; OH: Trent Rider, Braxton Hall (4) and Jayden McLain. WP – Roshau. LP – Rider. Hitting – GE: Darris Biswell 2-3 (3 runs), Ashton Cochran (run, 2 RBI), Clayton Morgan (2 runs), Chris Heaster 4-4 (2 runs, 2 RBI), Gavin Bennett 1-5 (2 runs, 2 rbi), Gabe Patton 1-3, Jake Roshau 2-4 (4 RBI), Jonathan Sauls 1-3, Peyton Dehaven 1-3 (run). OH: Jacob Ward 2-3, Trent Rider 1o3. Records – GE: 9-11, OH: 9-8.