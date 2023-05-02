Of all the great basketball traits Greater Beckley Christian’s John Rose displayed on his route to the next level, perhaps the greatest wasn’t the fact he joined the school’s 1,000-point club, that he played a key role on the team that played for a state championship or that he led the state in scoring.
The traits in his game are impressive. Perhaps the greatest was that he finished where he started.
And Tuesday, with GBC classmates and family on hand, Rose inked his national letter of intent to continue his career at Concord University during a ceremony at the GBC gymnasium.
He could have left the Prosperity school after it was barred from postseason play for a misunderstanding of a vague transfer rule regarding international students the year before.
But he didn’t. Loyalty is a key trait for Rose.
Understand, the 5-foot-11 guard who averaged 27.7 points, led the state in scoring and was a second-team all-stater as a senior and was the only returning member of the team that advanced all the way to the title after falling to James Monroe in the sectional championship last year, had options.
But he stayed, saying he liked the school and it felt like home.
And he wants to take that trait to Concord. He isn’t a guy who will bolt for the portal the first time things go sour.
“I’m a loyal guy,” Rose said.
“I want to be there as long as I can, the whole way through.”
“John is a committed, loyal, dedicated kid, and that goes throughout his whole life, it’s not just basketball related,” coach Justn Arvon said. “He’s dedicated to his academics; he’s dedicated to the Lord and his whole life reveals those qualities about him.”
Rose is the valedictorian of his class this year, with a 4.25 GPA.
There were options at the next level also, but Rose felt Concord, like GBC when he enrolled as a middle school student, felt like home.
“He had options in Division III and NAIA as well as NCAA (Division II), and he had offers and looks coming his way in the future,” Arvon said. “He wanted to stay closer to home. He’s mentioned Concord for a while now as terms of being interested. They came calling and offered him and it was pretty quick after that that he decided that’s where he wanted to be.”
“When I went there and I liked their coaches, they seemed like nice people,” Rose said. “I really liked them, their program, and I’m excited to play there.”
Concord is getting a player who will do whatever it takes to win a basketball game. He’s done that his entire career, from being a defensive stalwart and rebounder who averaged over 10 points per game to being, well, the state’s leading scorer in the space of a year.
“He’s an unselfish player, willing to do whatever it takes to win a basketball game,” Arvon said. “Whatever role that is he will do it. He’s always been that way. For example, in his junior year he was our best defender, so we put him on the other team’s best player in halfcourt. He will do whatever it takes. That’s the type of kid Concord is getting, that’s the type of kid any program would want. It also is helpful that he is extremely skilled and very good on the floor as well.”
Rose said he always thought that playing in college was in his future.
“I thought it was possible,” Rose said of playing at the next level.
“You put in the work, this is stuff you dream of, to see your hard work and all the years you put in to actually have results and for other people to see potential in you.”
Rose said he will likely major in either journalism or earn a degree that will help him advance in sports medicine.
