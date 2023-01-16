In the third quarter of a close game, Victory Baptist’s leaders carried the Saints to a little bit of separation from Greater Beckley Christian.
When it came to crunch time, the Crusaders found their way thanks to their leader.
Senior John Rose scored 12 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Crusaders outlasted Victory Baptist 79-74 Monday in the return of Greater Beckley’s MLK Showcase.
The game was close the entire way, and the Saints led most of the contest. Their biggest advantage was 50-43 with 1:08 to play in the third.
But that’s when the Crusaders (4-5) began to take over. A pair of 3-pointers by Averyk Woodson in the final minute of the quarter cut Victory’s lead to 52-51 going to the fourth.
Kash Hendrix then put Greater Beckley back on top for good with his own trey 36 seconds into the period.
From there, Rose took charge. He scored six straight points as the Crusaders tried to pull away. The Saints wouldn’t go away and got to within 67-66 when Noah Childers stepped in front of a pass and drove for an easy layup with 3:07 to play.
But Greater Beckley outscored them 12-8 the rest of the way — including a 6-of-6 showing for Rose at the free throw line.
“He did (take over), and he’s that type of player,” Crusaders coach Justin Arvon said of Rose, who went in averaging 29.8 points per game. “Even layups just were not falling for him in the first half. We told him these shots are going to start falling. We just had to see the rim open up for us and he was able to attack in the second half and get to the rim and make plays.”
Like Rose on the home side, the visiting Saints (6-4) got a lift from leading scorers Micah Thomas (21.9 ppg) and Ethan Hunt (19.0) in the third-quarter run.
The duo scored all but two of Victory’s 20 points in the period. That included a small 8-3 run that put the Saints up by seven.
After a timeout, the Crusaders were able to handle Victory’s defensive attack and eventually take control.
“We felt like … they were a little bit tired and so we put, not even really a full press. We were just putting a little pressure on the ball and trying to speed them up a little bit,” Victory coach Charles Hunt said. “And we just kind of fell apart on it.”
“They came out of the timeout and pressed us,” Arvon said. “We were able to beat it on the back end a couple of times for a couple of 3s and a layup, which got our confidence back up. We just needed to hit some shots because we weren’t hitting them (up to that point). Once we saw the ball go in, I think the floodgates kind of opened. and that helps you on the defensive end, too, with the intensity, so that was the turning point of the game.”
Thomas led the Saints with 22 points and Hunt had 20 before fouling out 2:27 to play.
Landon Cormican added 17 and Noah Childers 11. Victory will host Teays Valley Christian Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Woodson finished with 16 for the Crusaders and Aaron Hall had 11. Greater Beckley will travel to Mercer Christian Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off.
Greater Beckley was hosting its daylong showcase in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. for the first time since 2020, two months before the start of the pandemic. Arvon said it was important to get back to honoring the equal rights activist and his focus on service. Fans are reminded of that importance between every game.
“That’s why we want to take this time and have this event, and honor a man who was all about service and equality,” Arvon said. “And we are, too. That’s why we hold this event.”
l l l
In other games, Westside got 17 points and eight assists from Dale Bledsoe in a 94-71 win over Mount Hope Christian.
Kadien Vance had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Hunter Lester finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Bryson Blankenship scored 19 points and Colten Lester had 12. Kyler Kenneda dished out 10 assists.
In middle school action, Greater Beckley took down Independence 42-38. Keegan Davidson led Greater Beckley with 19 points.
Brock Green scored a game-high 20 for Independence.
