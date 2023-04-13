Greater Beckley Christian standout John Rose certainly made an impression on his high school coach the first time he saw him.
"The first memory I have of John is hitting a buzzer-beater at halftime in the WVCAT championship game when he was in sixth grade," Justin Arvon said. "I believe it was an and-1 3-pointer going into halftime and we ended up winning that game."
And he's been impressing his coach, and everyone else, through a career that has included playing a role on talent-laden teams to being the main man, playing on the state's biggest stage and leading West Virginia in scoring in his senior season.
On Saturday, Rose will conclude his prep career at the Scott Brown/Little General Classic at Shady Spring High School.
The day kicks off with the girls 3-point shootout at 2 p.m., followed by the girls game at 2:30 p.m. The boys 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest will be at 4 p.m. and the boys game at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the Beaver or Daniels Little General Stores or at the door Saturday. Children under age 5 will be admitted free.
Rose is excited about the opportunity to team up with old adversaries and challenge his game against others he has competed with in the past.
"It's a big deal," Rose said. "Those are some of the best players in the state. To be on the same court with them, and have one last high school memory is a big deal to me. Playing with those James Monroe kids (Eli Allen, Josh Burks and Collin Fox), it will be interesting to be on the same team alongside them after all those games I've had against them."
He looks forward to playing against top notch opponents.
"They've got a lot of good players (on the Class AAA-AA team)," Rose said. "It's going to be a tough game. The kids from Shady, Fairmont, I think Logan. I'm not going to try to go out there and force anything, I'm just going to go out and enjoy the game and see how it goes."
It was James Monroe that Rose and the Crusaders had battled back to play in the championship game after losing to the Mavericks in the sectional championship 78-71. That came after some three players had been declared ineligible late in the season and cost the Crusaders several wins via forfeit. Rose, Kaden Smallwood and Kendrick Wilson rallied the team all the way to the championship game.
"It was a cool experience, the whole run," Rose said. "I still think about it sometimes. It had a disappointing end (GBC lost 72-47 to James Monroe), didn't go how I wanted it to, but it's still something that a lot of people never get to experience. It was just a fun time."
Rose will bring to the Scott Brown/Little General Classic a game that has a touch of old school to it, the ability to score at all three levels and especially in the mid-range game where he excelled over his career.
It's a mentality, Arvon believes.
"Whatever he needed to do to get the team to a place where we could win a basketball game is what he's been willing to do since he's been here and as a coach you can't ask for anything else," he said.
Arvon said Rose had a game "you don't see very much, especially in this area."
"I don't know if it's old school, you just don't see it very much. Stop-and-pop is as effective today as it was yesterday, just not many people do it," Arvon said. "And John is able to do it. He has a great mid-range game. I think one he added this year is he attacked the rim nonstop. He was able to get to the rim a lot more, so he added that facet as well."
Rose said his game — which led him to the 1,000-point plateau at Greater Beckley — is predicated on hard work.
"Probably just hard work to be the type of player I am," Rose said. "I try to score at all three levels and turn myself more into a ballhandler and point guard (for the next level)."
That, Arvon said, was the strong point in the career of Rose.
"When I think of John I think of commitment and hard work, and he embodies both of these things," the coach said. "He's adapted his game to what's necessary for the team to win. This year that required him to take a lot on his shoulders and score a lot of points. Last year it was rebound the basketball, play lock-down defense and knock down open shots and he did that."
He was a second-team all-stater this season.
Rose led the state in scoring this year, averaging 27.7 points per game. Interestingly enough, his dad John was second in the state in scoring at Shady Spring in 1994, when he helped Shady get to its first state tournament.
"I didn't try to go out and be the leading scorer in the state, it just happened that I needed to score a lot of points to win some games," Rose said. "It's something I tell my dad. I think he was second in the state in scoring so I kind of did what he did."
And sometimes he has to give his dad the business about being first.
"Yeah, I tell him that sometimes," Rose said, smiling.
Rose is also playing baseball for the Crusaders this spring. His grandfather Hector Torres, a nine-year MLB veteran, was the first player to hit a grand slam for the Toronto Blue Jays when he took the Yankees' Ron Guidry deep with two outs in the fifth in a 7-6 Blue Jays victory.
With Greater Beckley suspended from the basketball postseason this year and with opportunities, Rose briefly thought about leaving.
"I've been here since elementary (school) and it's kind of like a second home to me," Rose said. "I was thinking about it for a while. You want to play (in the) postseason; you want to have a chance at the state championship. But I couldn't leave this school after all we've been through throughout the years."
Rose will have one more opportunity to represent his school on Saturday.
