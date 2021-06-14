The 20th annual Ron Kidd/YMCA Basketball Camps got started Monday at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley.
The camps could not be held last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Monday's camp, for boys and girls in first through third grades, will last through Friday.
The second camp will be June 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for boys and girls going into the fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Lunch will be provided. The fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting will be addressed. Cost is $80 for Y members and $95 for nonmembers.
The final camp will be June 28-30 from 9 a.m. to noon each day for boys and girls going into the second through sixth grades. The court will be divided between the younger and older campers. There will be individual and team games. Cost is $50 for Y members and $60 for nonmembers.
There will be no registering of campers on the first day of camp unless the camp has not been filled.
For families that have more than one camper attending the same week, each additional sibling will receive $10 off that week’s fee. Anyone who has registered but cannot attend must notify the YMCA prior to the first day of camp in order to obtain a refund. The YMCA reserves the right to charge a cancellation fee.
The camps will be under the direction of Woodrow Wilson boys basketball coach Ron Kidd, who has a 387-136 career record in 21 seasons with the Flying Eagles. He has coached Woodrow to two state championships and two runner-up finishes, 16 state tournament appearances and 20 sectional championships.
Please make all checks payable to YMCA of Southern West Virginia and mail to 121 East Main St., Beckley, WV 25801.