meadow bridge – Most players can go careers without three interceptions, and it would certainly be a nice accomplishment. Two fumble recoveries in a game would be a nice achievement as well.
Meadow Bridge rising sophomore Trip Roles did both. In the same game. Against a rival no less.
But it doesn’t stop there.
He did it as a freshman. At a position he had never played before. He never intercepted a pass in his career.
The Tale of Trip Roles’ Friday night last September against Midland Trail – dulled a little by the fact the Wildcats lost the game 31-8 – is certainly full of interesting little anecdotes like that.
Freshman, playing his third high school game, moves into a position he’d never played in his life in the second quarter and ends up intercepting three passes and recovering two fumbles? You can’t make that up.
Even Roles has a hard time believing it sometimes.
“I mean, it just happened,” Roles said Tuesday at the Wildcats’ media day. “It’s kind of like the ball just fell into my arms. Or I was at the right place at the right time. I think a lot of that was luck.”
He started the game at defensive end, had never had an interception, but said he might have had a fumble recovery in middle school.
In the second quarter he was moved to cornerback, a position he had never played before.
“One of our guys was injured, he hurt his wrist or something, and I guess they needed somebody, and put me out there,” Roles said. “I was terrified. I didn’t know what I was doing. I hadn’t practiced there.”
Coach Dwayne Reichard wasn’t terrified. He said Roles was an instinctive player.
“I feel like he is (an instinctive) player,” Reichard said. “You watch him play, and he’s a very good competitor. He’s a winner. He has that mentality. Yes, it is about being in the right place at the right time. But a lot of time it’s about knowing the game and being smart enough to anticipate things to put yourself in that position. I think he has that knack.
“He probably was a little apprehensive. But I think he had to know first and foremost that we weren’t going to just jerk him up and throw him out there at a position he had never played before if we didn’t have a little bit of confidence in him. It was one of those moves you make by the seat of your pants and it worked out well for us.”
It was all about knowing what he had in Roles, a player who could play many, well, roles.
“Knowing his athletic ability, and we are playing Midland Trail and they are going to throw the ball a little bit we needed an athlete out there,” Reichard said. “You look for your most athletic kid that you can move around. But he probably did a little more in that game than we thought he could, that’s for sure.”
Not that Reichard wouldn’t like to have that instinct remaining at cornerback. With a roster of 27, positions are typically based on need.
Which is fine with Roles, who noted he has a comfort level closer to the line of scrimmage.
This year Roles, 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, will likely be teaming with classmate Kaiden Sims, 6-1, 195, in the offensive backfield and at linebacker.
They fit the mold of the big backs that Meadow Bridge had been known for and Reichard plans to morph back to the Power I game that Meadow Bridge ran with such success in the past.
“Based on body size and skill set, it looks like they are going to be the guys,” Reichard said of the duo, both starters as freshmen last fall. “Those guys played (linebacker) in middle school so they are familiar with that position. Offensively, Trip will probably get most of his snaps at fullback, but he will line up at tailback regularly. We’re going to definitely integrate him into the offensive scheme as well.”
Reichard said in a perfect world both backs would see about 20 carries per game.
Roles has goals he thinks he can meet but job one is a team goal.
“I’d like to score more touchdowns this season and I would like to get more tackles than I had last season,” Roles said. “But mainly we want to win more games.”
The Wildcats were 2-8 last season.
Reichard said he was high on another Roles, Trent Roles, the brother of Trip, who likely will start at a corner position.
“He’s come in and done a good job in June ball and the defensive backfield is a position I was concerned about coming into the season,” Reichard said. “I’ve seen a lot of good things from Trent and I think he is going to help out there.”
It might, however, be a little hard to do what Trip did.
“To account for five turnovers in a game, that’s unheard of,” Reichard said.
“I don’t know if he’s going to match big brother. I don’t know if we will see that again.”
The truth is sometimes stranger than fiction.
The Wildcats open the season hosting Van Friday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
