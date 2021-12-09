Rogers Oil Classic returns Friday

Each year in Hinton, the Rogers family sponsors a tournament in early December. That run took a short hiatus last year, but the Rogers Oil Classic will be back this weekend.
The tournament will commence Friday at 5:30 p.m. when River View and Chapmanville meet. At 7:30 p.m., host Summers County faces the Montcalm Lady Generals on Wayne Ryan Court.
“I believe it’s a great field," Lady Bobcats coach Chad Meador said. "Montcalm will always give you maximum effort and they’re a well coached team. With River View and Chapmanville, it’s more of the same. Chapmanville is a regional opponent of ours, we may or not play them depending on winning or losing.
"I feel it’s a great field with three well-coached teams and it will be a great two days of basketball."
The consolation game will be played Saturday at 6 p.m., followed by the championship game at 7:45 p.m.
The Summers and Chapmanville JV teams will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday. Before that, three middle school games are scheduled.
Summers Middle's JV boys team will face Glenwood at 11 a.m., followed by Summers and Glenwood boys varsity at 12:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., the Summers and Glenwood middle schools' varsity girls will play.
The Rogers Oil Classic gives local teams an opportunity to compete early in the season. This is the 31st year the tournament has been scheduled — last year's event did not take place due to Covid-19.
Meador expressed appreciation for the Rogers family’s support of Summers County athletics.
“The Rogers family is a phenomenal family. They have given back not only to this tournament but to the community for years," he said. "Without their support, we would not be able to have the Rogers Oil Classic. For 31 years this family has given back to our school district and our team.”
The presentation of trophies will be at the conclusion of the championship game by Greg Rogers, President of RT Rogers Oil Company and Precision Delivery, Inc.