Robinson survives electrocution, gets back on mat

CHARMCO — Greenbrier West's Jayden Robinson has had the typical injuries athletes endure through their careers.
He missed the tail end of his senior year of football with a knee injury. When he was a sophomore, he hurt his shoulder, although he never did have that one checked out.
Then, there was another injury that is anything but typical.
It was in July 2019. He and his brother Justin were training their dogs in preparation for bear hunting later that year.
Focused on the task at hand, Robinson didn't notice the low-hanging power line that he was about to walk into.
"I walked straight into it, without looking," Robinson recounted. "Everybody asks me why I didn't see it or hear it. I couldn't hear it because the dogs were barking in my ear."
Without warning, Robinson was electrocuted.
"I took a step and it zapped me in the nose," he said. "It traveled through (his leg) and went out through the dogs."
Sadly, one of the dogs died from the accident.
Thankfully, Justin had cell service and was able to contact their parents and 911. Robinson was airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
"I was out for 15, 20 minutes, I think is what my brother said," Robinson said.
His memories of that moment are largely unclear.
"All I remember is waking up and asking my brother Justin to go on the helicopter with me, but they wouldn't let him," Robinson said. "I remember seeing this red and blue fog, I guess. It was kind of foggy, red and blue, I guess where the police and everybody was there.
"And then I passed back out on the helicopter."
It was a scary moment that Robinson nearly did not survive.
"My brother said I passed away for, like, two minutes or something and then came back to," he said. "I just kept trying to sleep and the doctors wouldn't let me."
Robinson survived, but he hasn't been without his struggles. The most notable effect has been with his vision — so bad that he had to have two corrective cataract surgeries in early 2020 that forced him to miss his junior wrestling season.
"I noticed my vision was foggy at a physical. Those letters, anyone can read them if you're not blind," Robinson said. "My left eye got really foggy and I couldn't see. I couldn't focus on anything. It progressively got worse so I had to go to the doctor over it.
"I went to the doctor and they said the cataracts were so bad they couldn't get an ultrasound through it to see to my pupil."
After the surgeries, Robinson's sight improved dramatically. He said he does have to wear bifocals, but considers that a small price to pay.
"I'd rather have to use that than not have vision at all," he said.
Robinson said he is feeling fine and is taking it day by day. He had been making trips to Shriners Hospital in Cincinnati and was cleared in December, but doctor visits are not quite over.
"I have to go see a neurologist and get it checked out first," Robinson said, "because no one else has lived through this, I guess. So they say. So they don't know the long term effects."
Robinson was cleared just in time for his last year of wrestling. The 160-pounder will be in Coal City on Saturday for the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament, with state tournament berths on the line.
Cavaliers coach Jeremy Tincher said he likes Robinson's approach of staying focused on the task at hand and not getting caught up in winning or losing, but rather wrestling as hard as he can.
"This year has had its ups and downs," Robinson said. "I'm not in the shape I need to be in. I'm still working. I'm still a little rusty from where I had that offseason last year."
He qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore and was a member of two state championship teams. He would like to help the second-ranked Crusaders get back to the top.
"My goal is to place (at the state tournament) and win it as a team. That would be nice, winning three of them," Robinson said. "It was a crazy experience, back-to-back."
An experience he doesn't take for granted.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber