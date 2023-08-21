It might seem like a small thing, but to Greenbrier West volleyball second-team all-stater Kadie O’Dell, it spoke volumes.
Fun has returned to the floor and O’Dell and the Cavaliers hope that will lead the team to greater heights this season.
The Cavaliers have been a mainstay at the state tournament in Charleston, making the trek the last six seasons.
But the stay has always been short. They have not advanced past that first round match.
But O’Dell noticed the difference in her squad recently during picture day.
“We all get along so well with everything we do,” O’Dell said. “Like just now, we all take pictures and laugh with each other and hug each other. I think that’s where our strength will be. And I think that will be a big difference for us this year.
“Last year’s team didn’t really communicate good outside of volleyball. But this team, we’ve grown up together and we’ve always had each other, friends in school and in the summer. We all get along so well in everything we do.”
Her teammate Riley Robertson, a second-team all-stater last fall, agreed.
“Our team has never had a close dynamic,” she said. “But already I can feel that our team is closer to each other. We can talk to each other and have relationships that can make us work better together. I feel like that really makes a difference, having good relationships with your team, being able to communicate what each person could work on and how we could each do better as a team.”
The Cavaliers also have a new coach as Joe Robertson has taken the mantle after Cindy Nutter resigned at the end of last season.
It’s another key to what is shaping up to be a big season for the Cavaliers.
“He has a lot of confidence in all of us, he wants us to do the best we can and that is definitely an improvement,” O’Dell said.
For Riley Robertson, it means playing for her dad.
“At first I was kind of nervous, I didn’t know what it would be like for him to be my coach,” Robertson said. “But we actually have a very good coach-father balance.”
Coach Robertson is looking forward to his first run has the head coach.
“We have a lot of good talent, very good athletes and we have four starters coming back, three of them were on the all-state team,” Robertson said. “I think we can be pretty good.”
He ran through the talent assembled.
“Katie O’Dell was second-team all-state at outside hitter,” he said. “Katie’s about 6-1, super athlete, real aggressive, she’s going to be a four-year starter. She plays all the way around for us. Passes well, serves well, really does everything well
“Riley is a four-year starter at setter and runs the offense really well. I think last year she grew as a player, not just setting the ball but actually directing traffic out there.”
Preslee Treadway, a three-year starter at outside hitter, was an honorable mention all-state player.
“Super athlete,” coach Robertson said. “She plays basketball and softball, and she was really good at those sports. She can do everything; she’ll play all around. Having her and Katie opposite each other is a great matchup for us, one of them is always up there hitting the ball.”
Abigail Thomas was a part-time starter moving into a full-time position.
“She hustles as well as anyone on the court,” coach Robertson said. “She gives 100 percent effort all the time.”
The other middle hitter is Ava Barclay.
“She’s going to get a little more comfortable by the end of the season and she is really going to be good at blocking,” coach Robertson said. “We had a couple of early scrimmages this summer and she really blocked well there.”
Megan Griffith returns at libero.
“She played last year at libero, and she played defense for us as a freshman,” coach Robertson said. “She does a good job at calling out plays and directing traffic on the back row.”
Paige Dean, who hadn’t played since middle school, and Kenzie Wingrove and Linzie Boone will play as well, with some younger players slated to see spot play.
It adds up to high hopes for the Cavaliers.
“My goal is to win first round at the state tournament,” O’Dell said. “So, I hope that we can accomplish that.”
Getting there will mean breaking a six-year run of first-round disappointments.
O’Dell said the surroundings do play a part.
“I think we’re in such a big building, and there are so many teams playing, we lose track of communication, and everyone seems to be angrier at the place. It’s very nerve-racking,” O’Dell said.
“I think it’s a mental thing, I think it’s confidence,” coach Robertson. “I tell these girls we have the physical ability; we have the athletes; we just need to have a little more mental toughness. I tell people all the time, it’s not always the best team down there (that wins the championship), it’s who plays the best in that situation. The best team is not always the best team that plays the best in states. It’s a tough environment if you’re not used to it.”
Robertson believes this is the team that will stop the streak.
“I’ve got a couple of four-year starters that are team leaders,” he said. “I’ve got a couple others who have started for several years. We’re playing a tough schedule. We’re going to Ravenswood for a tournament. We’re going to Buffalo. We’re playing in the Greenbrier East tournament that is going to have all kinds of good double- and triple-A teams there. So, we’re going to see tough competition. That will help us with the confidence issues.
“I told these girls the other day, I really think we can play with any team in the state. There are some teams that are going to be bigger and better than us and beat us. But I think we can play with anybody and look like we belong out there.”
The Cavaliers kick off the season hosting Nicholas County Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.