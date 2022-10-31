Shady Spring might be short on numbers, but the Class AA volleyball power is not short on talent and experience.

It’s a combination that has the Tigers looking to make another run at the state championship they won in 2020. Shady Spring finished runner up in 2019 and 2021, when they lost a five-set thriller to Philip Barbour.

Coach Kelly Williams’ troops are eight girls strong on the varsity roster, and they are eight outstanding players who have compiled a 45-4-1 overall match record. Shady Spring is 13-0 against Class AA Region 3 teams and has not lost a set.

Shady Spring will begin play in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament Tuesday, hosting the event. Ironically, it is only the sixth home match of the season for the Tigers, who are road warriors with a purpose.

Because it is a team with an extensive state tournament resumé among its upper-class players, Williams tested the team often during the season.

“We have played a very competitive schedule with only five home games,” Williams said. “We really tried to play as many tournaments as possible, and AAA teams to prepare us for tough games.”

Shady Spring is led by the senior all-state duo of middle hitter Meg Williams and outside hitter Chloe Thompson.

Williams already has over 1,000 career kills and digs during her standout career for the Tigers and leads the team in blocks and kills. In 106 sets played she was third in the state in Class AA in kills (427 in 873 attempts, a 48.9 percentage) and total blocks (112, 44 solo, 68 assists).

Thompson also had over 1,000 kills and is fast approaching 1,000 digs with 989. She leads all of Class AA with a .432 hitting percentage. She is fifth in Class AA in kills (422 in 835 attempts, 50.5 percentage), ninth in AA in digs (340 in 106 sets, an average of 3.2 per set) and 12th in blocks (59).

The talent is spread out among the eight varsity players. Junior setter Haley Sweeney leads the team in assists, and classmate Camille Testerman leads the squad in serve receives as a middle hitter. Freshman setter/right hitter Reagan Mann leads the team in aces with 88.

Sophomores Rachel Mann and Kaydence Stump and freshman Alivia Stover round out the roster.

“I have a very well-rounded team and the girls can really play all positions,” Williams said. “I depend on them all for serves, hitting, blocking, serve receive. They all do their jobs well.

“Rachel, Haley, Camille, Meg and Chloe have experience in postseason and know what has to be done to get to states.”

Top seeded Shady Spring opens with a bye.

In round one Tuesday, No. 3 seed Independence will play No. 4 seed Nicholas County in gym 1 and Herbert Hoover, the No. 2 seed, plays No. 5 Liberty in gym 2. Those games are at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Shady Spring plays the winner of Independence vs. Nicholas and the loser of Independence and Nicholas plays the loser of Hoover and Liberty.

Some of the outstanding talent in the tournament includes Nicholas County’s Mason Stone, who is second in the state in blocks with 157, and Alexis O’Dell, who is eighth in blocks with 78 and ninth in kills with 345.

Hoover’s Sydney Shamblin leads all of Class AA with 607 kills and Abby Hansen is second in digs with 475.

Action will continue Wednesday and Thursday.

Williams said her team is ready for the postseason, buoyed by a decorated past both on and off the court and based on the numbers that count.

“The girls have had tremendous success and have also tried to be role models for younger players in the community,” Williams said. “This group of girls have worked hard in the classroom, on the floor and in the community.”