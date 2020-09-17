For the first time all season, there will be football in Fayette County.
After missing out on the first two weeks of the season because of Covid-19 metric restrictions, Fayette teams are clear to join the fray this week as rivalries are renewed.
Midland Trail will visit Meadow Bridge in a game that was originally scheduled for Week 2.
Oak Hill was supposed to go to Chapmanville, but that game was canceled late Thursday night. The Logan Banner reported that the Logan County Board of Education ruled that all county athletics are to remain on hold.
A replacement game had not been announced as of 10 p.m. Thursday.
Showdown in Shady
Friday night's matchup in Shady Spring comes with bragging rights on the line, but a little more as well. Independence has done as expected, steamrolling two struggling teams on its way to a 2-0 record. Shady started off hot with a win against Nicholas County but a slew of injuries to starting quarterback Jared Lilly and the top two receivers Isaiah Valentine and Jadon Hershberger have hurt the Tigers, as they’re coming off a damaging loss to Class A Summers County. Making it worse is how Summers beat Shady — pounding the ball with two players who each rushed for 100 yards. In comes Indy running back Atticus Goodson, who has scorched the turf through two weeks, compiling over 400 yards on the ground.
Last season the Tigers held Goodson in check, limiting him to 40 yards on the ground in a 34-0 Shady win. If Shady loses, a third straight trip to the Class AA playoffs will be in danger after a loss to Class A Summers. Shady has won the last three games in this series.
Fayette returns
When the news broke Tuesday that Fayette County can play again after a tweak to the color map, it didn’t take long for the coaches to set something up. Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge got together that afternoon, while Oak Hill and Chapmanville finalized their deal Wednesday before the game was ultimately canceled.
The question was posed prior to the year whether a lack of preparation time would impact teams this season after a shortened preseason and limited summer period. That could be one positive after a long wait. For all three teams, each game is considered a must-win with no guarantee of next week and two games already lost from the schedule.
All the way East
Wyoming East will hop back on the bus and make the trek to Fairlea in what may be a do-or-die game for its playoff hopes under normal circumstances. After an 0-2 start the Warriors are hoping to get back on track with a statement win over the Spartans. The Class AAA points they could provide would help make up for one of their losses, but Greenbrier East won’t be an easy out. The Spartans dominated a fellow Class AAA foe in Beckley, when they hosted them in Week 1.
Maroon battle
After a week off due to entering the orange, Bluefield will be back in action as it travels to Beckley. A loss for Beckley would be crippling, given the classification distinctions. For Bluefield it would be another jackpot for a team that already has one Class AAA win under its belt. Fortunately for the Flying Eagles, the Beavers were forced to make a second-half comeback in their last game against Princeton, which has struggled over the last few years. Perhaps it means the Beavers, who have competed in the Class AA state championship game in each of the last three seasons, are mortal. Beckley (0-2) will be looking for its first win of the season after consecutive blowout losses. The Beavers have won the last three games in this series, two of which were in Beckley.
Class A
Both Summers County and Greenbrier West face stiff tests Friday night. First, Summers County will hope last Friday’s win over Shady Spring was a springboard for what’s to come. A win over Mount View would continue an upward swing, priming the Bobcats for the playoffs after the bonus points they received from Shady. Summers head coach Chris Vicars has put his team in this position by installing an offense that helps his team by pushing forward. It probably doesn’t hurt to have Markis Crawford and Keandre Sarver, both home run threats, in the backfield.
Greenbrier West will host Pendleton County, which opened the season with a 28-0 win over Wyoming East, but followed it with a loss to Petersburg. After being held in check in week one relative to his usual production, Noah Brown broke out in week two against Westside. The Cavaliers have consistently shown their versatility this season, willing to go away from Brown and take what the defense gives them. If Pendleton sells out to stop Brown, the group of Kaiden Pack, Levi Weikle and Cole McClung could be in for big nights.
