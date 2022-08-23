Ridgeway a standout on both sides of ball for Mavs

LINDSIDE — Cooper Ridgeway doesn’t need a history lesson on the great backs that have run through James Monroe, it is a class he would ace.
Ridgeway knows, and even witnessed several, guys from the late, great Ben Thornton to Grant Mohler, backs who made running the football the Mavericks staple.
The rising junior at James Monroe hopes to one day add his name to that list and based on his solid sophomore season he is well on his way.
“I’m not thinking about that but it’s always in the back of your head,” Ridgeway said. “You hope so, you look up to those guys. You hope you can be in a group with them.
“Monroe and Grant Mohler, Devin Johnson. All of them. I’ve watched them since I was wee little. I watched them play football and couldn’t wait to be like them.”
“I think he is (en route to being mentioned with the Mavs greats),” coach John Mustain said. “It’s hard to compare — we’ve been here almost 30 years — and it’s hard to compare over the generations so to speak. We’ve had some great (backs) but I think he’s right there.”
James Monroe opens the season Friday hosting Sherman hoping to avenge last season’s 19-8 loss at Sherman, a game in which Ridgeway didn’t play.
That game aside, it was a great season for Ridgeway, who rushed for 1,007 yards on 180 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns.
His goal isn’t necessarily the ring backs benchmark of 1,000 yards.
“I just take it one game at a time, take it slow and enjoy the ride,” Ridgeway said. “I don’t really have a goal going into the year. I liked having 100 yards a game in every game last year. If I didn’t, I was pretty disappointed in myself.”
He wasn’t disappointed after five games last year, cresting with a 149-yard game against Greenbrier West.
“Greenbrier West, that was probably the best football game I’ve ever played,” Ridgeway said. “I think about it a lot. I love that game. It was fun.”
Like Monroe Mohler previously, Ridgeway is a dual-role player. He can throw, he can catch, he can play any skill position on the field. Last year he completed 17-of-30 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns and he caught eight passes for 45 yards.
In his first game last year against Meadow Bridge rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns and competed 3-of-3 passing for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our offense is very (versatile), you aren’t going to see one guy and one position the whole game,” Ridgeway said. “It’s hard for defenses to pick up on that because you don’t know what’s going to happen. There are three or four guys who can throw the football on the field at one time.”
As important as he is on offense to the Mavs, Ridgeway might be even more important on defense as a linebacker in terms of leadership.
“I saw this kind of developing last year, I’d kind of have to put Cooper as one of the leaders of the defense,” Mustain said. “I saw a lot of development from Cooper in terms of leadership capabilities on both sides of the ball. So, I expect that to take off this year.”
“Last year our defense I feel was our rock,” Ridgeway said. “When we were in a tough spot, and we needed it to come through I feel like we always did.
“I love defense, I’ve always loved playing defense. I have since I was a kid. I love playing linebacker. It’s more fin to me. Not saying I don’t like offense. Who doesn’t like running the football? But I like defense.”
Ridgeway was a member of the Mavericks Class A state championship basketball team and was on the court when they Mavericks clinched the title against Greater Beckley.
“It was incredible to walk out on the floor the first time, seeing all those people,” Ridgeway said. “It was an awesome experience to go through that.”
The confidence of that feat now is running through the football program.
“There’s not a guy up on that practice field that doesn’t think we can win a state championship, including me,” Ridgeway said. “We have the personnel to do it, I feel like we have the coaches to do it and I feel like we can do it.”
