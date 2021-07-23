richwood — The fourth annual Richwood 7-on-7/Lineman Challenge is back with eight teams set to compete today beginning at 11 a.m. at Dean Memorial Field and the adjacent practice field.
“We’ve always had a good turnout with multiple teams from around the state attending,” said Richwood coach Gary Roach. “We’re excited to have it back this season.”
The event was canceled last year due to Covid-19.
Team participating this year include Richwood, Shady Spring, Wyoming East, PikeView, James Monroe, Greenbrier East, Buffalo and Clay County.
There will be two games played simultaneously on each half of the main field throughout the afternoon. Each game is played on 40-yard fields.
In addition, there will be a Lineman Challenge all afternoon, with events including the 185-pound max bench press reps, one-man sled push relay, three-man tire flip, three-man sled push, tug-of-war and the always popular Hawg Race.
The Hawg Race is a 40-yard dash by the heaviest player on each team, with the winner earning pizza, wings, snacks and Gatorade for his team.
“You will never see teammates cheering for each other more than they do during that event,” Roach said.
The 7-on-7/Lineman Challenge is free and open to area fans.