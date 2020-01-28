Richwood comes up just short

In a year of historical events at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, history was made again Tuesday night in the Big Atlantic Classic when Harman played in the Armory for the first time in school history.
"We love it here and we want to come back if we get invited again," Harman head coach Darrell Barnett said. "It is great for us to be down here because our kids live in a little town and we have 40-some kids in the high school. It is good for them to get out of town. They are good, respectful boys and they work hard."
Playing Richwood in the first round of the BAC Class A division, the Panthers made good on their first Beckley appearance with a 52-51 win, fighting off a late rally by the Lumberjacks.
"We are a little inconsistent right now, but, we are working on it. We have some older guys and some younger guys. They are showing some signs one minute that they can be a really good team, then the next minute you wonder where that other team went," Barnett said. "We have a lot of potential and we hope to get that out by sectional time."
The first 12 minutes of the contest were back-and-forth and featured seven ties and seven lead changes.
Tied at 23-23 with four minutes to play in the half, Harman ran off eight straight points before Camden Lawrence scored for Richwood. The Panthers answered right back with a triple from Coy Teter for a 34-25 lead at the half.
In the first half, Harman built the lead controlling the boards, outrebounding the Lumberjacks 20-10.
"We work on that all the time because we are small, except for one kid," Barnett said. "We try to crash four to the boards and leave one up top for defense."
The lead was still nine after three quarters, however. Richwood suffered a tough blow to start the second half when Lawrence went down with a thumb injury and did not return.
"It set us back a little bit and a lot of weight was put on our two ninth-graders," Richwood head coach J.B. Miller said. "We just had to keep working hard and everybody had to play their part. Everybody has a role and it is going to change every night."
Richwood fell behind by 13 in the quarter, but rallied to get the deficit back to nine with eight minutes to play. Three straight buckets by Harman pushed the lead quickly to 15 points to start the final quarter and the Panthers looked in full control.
"(Harman) passes the ball well and they are a good team," Miller said. "But there is no quit in my team, no matter who we are playing. Even with the short number of kids we have, they know it is their job to go out there and play the entire game."
A stickback by Wade Richie and an old-school 3-point play from Jordan Hobart sparked a 13-0 run that was capped by an Aiden Miller 3 with 27 seconds on the clock.
Brayden Huffman was able to get behind the Lumberjacks defenders for a score, but Josh Lendreth nailed a 3 to cut the lead to one with 4.1 seconds on the clock.
Richwood had a chance for the win after Harman missed the front end of the ensuing one-plus-one. However, with just 1.7 seconds left in the game, the Lumberjacks could not get a good look to finish off the comeback.
Harman will play for the Class A championship Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Richwood will play in the consolation game at 9 p.m.
Richwood (4-9)
Aiden Miller 12, Camden Lawrence 6, Dale Boone 7, Josh Lendreth 7, Wade Richie 15, Jordan Hobart 4. Totals: 20-48 5-5 51.
Harman (10-5)
Clayton Knotts 9, Jacob Teter 8, Shane Varner 2, Brayden Huffman 12, Michael Lambert 12, Coy Teter 9. Totals: 23-58 4-6 52.
R: 13 12 10 16 — 51
H: 19 15 10 8 — 52
3-point goals: R: 6 (Miller 4, Boone, Lendreth), H: 2 (Knotts, Teter). Fouled out: None