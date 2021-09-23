upper glade – Keaton Crowder’s 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half ended up being the deciding score in Richwood’s season-opening victory at Webster County Tuesday night.
The Lumberjacks’ first three games had been postponed because of various Covid outbreaks.
Crowder had a big night on defense as well with 18 tackles, and he had the two-point conversion catch after his touchdown return.
Webster’s Peyton McCourt gave the Highlanders the lead on the game’s initial drive, finishing it off with a 1-yard run.
Richwood’s Cooper Donahue, who is replacing four-year starter Caleb Jantuah at quarterback, tied the score at the end of the quarter with a 3-yard run.
Webster took the halftime lead when Codi Williamson scored on a 1-yard run with 41 seconds remaining in the half.
The game was delayed twice in the second half when the lights went out.
Donahue had 77 yards on the ground to lead Richwood. Tristan Miller added 38.
For Webster County, 0-4, Conner Bell had 105 yards rushing. Peyton McCourt had 10 tackles and Zach McCourt had a fumble recovery.
R 6 0 8 0 — 14
WC 6 6 0 0 — 12
First quarter
WC – Peyton McCourt 1 run (kick failed), 9:16
R – Cooper Donahue 3 run (pass failed), :41
Second quarter
WC – Codi Williamson 1 run (run failed, 1:43
Third quarter
R – Keaton Crowder 70 kick return (Crowder pass from Cooper Donahue), 11:46
Individual Stats
RUSHING – R: Cooper Donahue 15-77-1, Tristan Miller 12-38, Keaton Crowder 1-3, Tyler Barnhouse 1-0, Tyler Workman 1-2; WC: Conner Bell 14-105, Isaiah Mathis 6-28, Williamson 10-19, McCourt 7-10.
PASSING -R: Cooper Donahue 3-9-0-33-0. WC: McCourt 2-6-1-50.
RECEIVING – R: Tyler Barnhouse 2-26, Mason Campbell 1-7. WC: Bell 2-50.
TURNOVERS – R: Dakota Sizemore INT, WC: Zach McCourt FR.