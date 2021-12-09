Kierra Richmond's skill set was on full display Thursday night, and part of it was reflective of the team's overall philosophy.
The senior guard posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and — the big one — 11 steals in the Tigers' 54-31 win over visiting Westside.
As Richmond continues her pursuit of 1,000 career points, defense has been a point of focus for her senior year.
"I think (her big night) stemmed mostly from our defense," she said. "I have definitely been working on that. During practice, that's what I have been working on the most. That's my goal this season, to get more steals and more rebounds. I don't really care about the points for now. It's steals and rebounds for me."
"She's a great all-around player," Shady coach Brandon Bennett said. "One of the things about Kierra is when she first came in as a freshman, she was a scorer and she was getting better defensively. I think the key with her was how good she has gotten on the defensive side of the floor. She's tremendous. She's guarding tighter, she's good on her helpside defense, she's a rebounder, she can pass the ball. She right now is able to do everything on the floor."
Richmond wasn't alone on defense. Brooklyn Gibson had five steals and Kylee Barnes four as the Tigers (3-2) had 24 on the night.
"We've worked really hard on defense," Bennett said. "We know the last couple of years, that has been the missing piece is we've got to get way better defensively. So we've worked so hard on that and I think we've definitely improved in it. I think you could see that tonight. You could see it the first couple of games, but it's like an increase every game. If we continue to do what we need to do, I think good things are going to happen."
Shady's defense certainly made things tough for the Renegades, but they didn't help themselves with several bad passes and mental mistakes.
"That's been our story all year long," Westside coach Darren Thomas said. "We're just throwing ball everywhere. And you saw tonight, it's a lot of unforced turnovers. We played a lot of these young kids last year as freshmen, and we knew going into this year until we got things stabilized it was going to be all over the place. But we've got to turn down on the unforced turnovers. It was ridiculous. We made turnovers with nobody close to us tonight."
Richmond got the scoring started for Shady, which separated itself from the outset. Her 3-pointer was of three straight for the Tigers to start the game and part of an 11-2 run.
Richmond and Gibson both had two 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
The lead swelled to 31-14 at halftime, but the Tigers came out flat in the third quarter. They turned the ball over four times in the first 1:59, prompting Bennett to call a timeout.
"We just came out lethargic there at the start of the third," Bennett said. "We gave them a couple of open looks. We looked really messy offensively, we turned the ball over a couple of times, took a couple of bad shots. We just said, 'Hey, that's not who we are.' Those two minutes are not who we are, and I thought those next three minutes we really (showed) who we are right there."
Indeed. Shady outscored Westside 13-2 — including 11 straight by Richmond — to go up 44-19 with 2:06 left in the third.
Richmond, who also had three assists and three blocks, has now scored over 20 in four of the team's first five games, averaging 20.6. She is now 64 points away from reaching 1,000 for her career.
She is focusing on defense, but admits to being excited about reaching that plateau.
"I've very excited," she said. "The girls are really supportive, the community has been really supportive about it and it's getting me really excited."
Gibson added 14 points and Barnes had nine for the Tigers. Braylie Wiseman pulled down eight rebounds.
Shayla Stacy led Westside with six points and Kenzie Morgan had five.
"We'll get there," Thomas said. "These kids work hard. They're a good bunch of kids. It's just, the unforced stuff, you can't make up for that."
Shady is off until Dec. 30 when it will travel to Summers County. Westside will be at home Monday to host Logan. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m.
Westside (1-3)
Sydney Cochran 4, Kaitlyn Lester 2, Kenzie Morgan 5, Shayla Stacy 6, Addie Lusk 4, Abby Lusk 2, Shyan Jenkins 2, Ryleigh McNeely 2, Hope Massy 3, Emily Osborne 1.
Shady Spring (3-2)
Kierra Richmond 22, Brooklyn Gibson 14, Kellie Adkins 2, Kylee Barnes 9, Braylie Wiseman 1, Brooke Lipford 4, Austyn Barnes 2.
W 5 9 10 7 — 31
SS 14 17 19 4 — 54
Three-point goals — W: 2 (Stacy 2); SS: 5 (Richmond 2, Gibson 2, K. Barnes). Fouled out — none.