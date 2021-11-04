Richmond officially signs with WVU Tech

The commute couldn't be much easier, but Kierra Richmond has found her home away from home.
The Shady Spring senior signed her letter of intent to play basketball at WVU Tech. Girls basketball practice for high school officially starts Monday, and Richmond will go in with the big decision behind her.
She first met new Golden Bears coach Roger Hodge on the day of his introductory press conference in August.
"When I first went to visit, they automatically made it feel like home for me," Richmond said. "Obviously it's only 10 minutes away from my actual home, but it's a home away from home, I feel like. I'm really excited, and to build the relationship with them, that's really exciting for me."
Richmond had her suitors, from Salem University and Davis & Elkins in West Virginia, to Malone University in Ohio. But once she got acquainted with Hodge and the Golden Bears, the decision was easy.
"There was a couple more that I was going to reach out to, but once I really went into Tech, I realized I didn't want to do anymore visits," she said. "I knew. I knew."
Among those on hand for Richmond's signing were her mom Sherry, dad David and brother Cody — much like it will be whenever the Golden Bears take the floor in Beckley starting a year from now.
"That's really big. I think I'm more excited to have the family surrounding me," she said. "Them being there often is obviously very important to me."
Playing at Tech was not always on the radar for Richmond, who plans to major in criminal justice with a possible minor in forensics or psychology. Even when the school completed its move to Beckley from Montgomery in 2017, she was focused on a different future.
"Growing up, I always wanted to play at the collegiate level, but, no, Tech was never one of my options," she said. "I always wanted to get away from home."
Richmond was a Class AAA honorable mention all-stater last season and led Shady to its first sectional championship in over a decade. She spent the offseason playing for the OV Lady Dragons, an AAU organization based in Ohio.
"Great organization. It's like a big family," Richmond said. "They really push for (college) coaches to look at you. They will tell you straight up whether you can go (Division I) or not, so they're getting the coaches that will actually look at you — which, at least I wasn't getting lied to about. It's a great organization, very competitive. I loved every second of it."
Richmond is definitely aligning with an established program. The Golden Bears have played in the NAIA national tournament each of the last three seasons, winning two River States Conference regular season championships and two tournament titles along the way.
Richmond said she needs to work on her outside game.
"I think my best game is driving the lane. I'm not one to stand outside and shoot the 3," she said. "I like to go in, draw fouls and get the and-1s. That's my game for sure."
