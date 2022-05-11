Shady Spring’s Adam Richmond was hoping to repeat history. He may have rewritten it in the process.
Richmond hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and threw out the tying run for the game’s final out as Class AA No. 5 Shady Spring beat No. 1 Independence 6-5 Wednesday night in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament at Joe Goddard Field in Coal City.
Shady Spring pitcher Cam Manns threw six strong innings, keeping the Patriots, with one of the area’s most prolific offenses, at bay, even after a rough first two innings.
It was a similar scenario last year, when Richmond homered, wearing his favorite black sleeve he saves for big games, and Manns pitched a gem to extend the series, eventually won by Independence.
It was exactly what the Tigers needed again. And this time it put the Tigers in the driver’s seat, one game from the Region 3 tournament.
“My first AB (at-bat) I’m not going to lie, (Independence starter) Atticus (Goodson) was gassing me up,” he said of Goodson, who reached 90 miles per hour on his fastball but struggled with his breaking ball most of the evening. “In my second AB I started dialing in, started fouling off a few, I hit a real deep foul (to right field). I knew the next AB I knew I was going to get a hit. He got me in a two-strike count, I think it was 2-2. I was choking up on the bat just looking for a knock (hit) and I barreled one up. I didn’t even know it was going out. I started hauling to first and saw everyone slowing up so I started my home run trot.”
His home run gave the Tigers a 6-2 lead and they needed every one of those runs.
The Patriots made a big comeback bid in the bottom of the seventh with two outs.
Clay Basham singled and Carson Brown was hit by a pitch ahead of Andy Lester, who drove a 0-1 pitch over the left-field fence to make it 6-5. It was Lester’s first home run of the season.
Tanner Sipes, who relieved Goodson in the seventh, followed with a single and Braydon Kiblinger was inserted as the courtesy runner. JD Monroe struck out but the ball bounded away from catcher Josh Lovell, whose throw to first was high. Kiblinger was waved home by coach Scott Cuthbert and was thrown out at home by Richmond to end the game.
“That was a heads-up play by Adam with that throw,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “They were sending him no matter what, you could tell, but Adam with a heads-up throw and Josh with a good tag.”
“That was my fault, but I thought the ball was away from him or over his head, it’s hard to see here at this time of day,” Cuthbert said. “It happened. That’s the tying run, if he throws it over the backstop, it’s a different game. But I told the kids, I’ll admit when I screw up, too.”
Manns pitched out of trouble in the first two innings, when Independence combined for two hits, three walks, two baters reaching on an error and left the bases loaded twice but got just one run out of it, that when Michael McKinney drew a bases loaded walk to tie the score at 1-1.
Shady scored in the first when Jacob Meadows singled deep in the hole between short and third, advanced to third on a couple passed balls and then scored on an error.
Meadows also plated a run in the third, Colten Tate scoring after being hit by a pitch. Meadows scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Tyler Mackey to make it 3-1.
Between the third and sixth, Manns only allowed one hit and struck out nine.
“Cam is Cam,” Meadows said. “He’s in the state tournament in basketball and it gives him that (big-game) experience. No matter what he is going to keep us in the game.”
“He’s a dog,” Richmond said. “He diced them up. I don’t think they knew what to do, to be honest.”
The early inability to cash in hurt, Cuthbert said.
“The difference was they were able to execute and capitalize on their opportunities and we didn’t early,” Cuthbert said. “I thought (Manns) pitched well, but we left some opportunities out there. I don’t know if it was just us being any or not picking up the ball real well. It’s hard when you get that far behind. We have to do a better job putting the ball in play. Hopefully we can get another opportunity against them. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.”
Independence (19-4) will face Nicholas County, a 12-2 winner over Liberty in the Class AA Region 3 Section 2 elimination game, Thursday at 6 p.m. Shady (22-7) awaits the winner Friday, also at 6 p.m.
SS: 102 003 0 — 6 7 3
I: 010 010 3 — 5 6 2
Battery – SS: Cam Manns, Alex Johnston (7) and Josh Lovell. I: Atticus Goodson, Tanner Sipes (7) and David Shufflebager,Goodson (7). WP – Cam Manns (6.0 IP 3H 2H 0ER, 4BB 12K. 111 pitches, 66 strikes), LP – Goodson (6.0 IP 6H 6R 4ER 2BB 9K 103 pitches, 5 strikes. Hitting – SS: Jacob Meadows 3-3 (2 runs, rbi), Tyler Mackey (rbi), Josh Lovell 1-4, Alex Johnston 1-3 (2b), Adam Richmond 1-2 (HR, run, rbi), Cam Manns 1-3, Colten Tate (run). I: Goodson 1-3, Elijah Farrington 1-3 (run), Michael McKinney (rbi), Clay Basham 1-2 (run), Carson Brown (run), Andy Lester 1-4 (HR, run, 3 rbi), JD Monroe 1-4 (2b, run). Records: Shady 22-7 , Indy 19-4