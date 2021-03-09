If anything, Woodrow Wilson may have taken a few years off head coach Ron Kidd's life to start the season.
After an overtime loss to Shady Spring on Friday, the Flying Eagles were hoping to notch their first win in a year.
They did, but barely.
In a game of runs, the Flying Eagles won on the last shot — a buzzer beater from Dewayne Richardson — beating the visitors from Lincoln 40-38 Tuesday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
"It was a hard-fought game," Kidd said. "We battled back and played with more energy in the second half and I think that was the difference."
Despite making the long trip from Shinnston, the Cougars hopped off the bus ready to play, jumping out to a 9-2 lead against Beckley's pressure defense. But the Flying Eagles had an answer.
Down 14-6 in the first quarter, they answered with a 9-0 run to take the lead at 15-14. But the counterpunch came as the visitors responded with a 10-0 run after a timeout and looked like they would run away with the game.
"They were trying to get up in us a little bit and force us to get a little faster than we wanted to go," Lincoln head coach Jordan Toth said. "It was all about handling that first wave of pressure and settling down a little bit in the halfcourt and executing a little bit."
Again, the Flying Eagles responded.
Richardson closed the half with a three-point play in what turned out to be a 16-0 run for the Flying Eagles that spanned over most of the third quarter. Complementing the run on offense was Beckley's defense, which held the Cougars without a point in the third quarter until the 1:07 mark.
"We just played with more energy," Kidd said. "We didn't really have that in the first half, but we were able to create turnovers and get layups on them. The energy was just there for us."
"We don't want to run with them, but they made us run with them," Toth said. "They got the lead there though and we got away from our halfcourt stuff."
But again, the Cougars weren't done. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Westin Heldreth, the only Lincoln points of the quarter, made it a 32-30 game heading into the final frame.
Beckley pushed its lead to five early in the quarter, but Lincoln chipped away as both defenses tightened up. Lincoln came away with turnovers, while Beckley center Ben Gilliam locked up the inside.
"They were running and jumping," Toth said. "It gives you the numbers after that first pass but we weren't making any of those so we were going in and they were going out in transition. Once we got settled in the halfcourt we were able to attack more."
The Cougars eventually tied the game with under 30 seconds left when Sammy Bart nailed two free throws, giving Beckley a shot to win it in regulation.
They did just that.
With time winding down, Richardson let a stepback jumper fly from the left wing and it swished through the net as the buzzer sounded.
"It's good to get the win," Kidd said. "That was a hard fought game and all the credit to Lincoln. They played really well against us."
"I'm proud of our guys," Toth said. "We knew it would be tough to start the yeas against two AAAA schools, but we needed to come here and look them in the eye and not flinch and I think we did that. We deserved a little better fate tonight, but our kids still played tough and you can't ask for much more."
Bart led all scorers with 15 points, while Richardson led Beckley with 12.
The Flying Eagles will be back in action Friday when they travel to George Washington.
Lincoln (0-2)
Bart 15, Zach Snyder 1, Westin Heldreth 9, Jeremiah Carpenter 4, Payton Hawkins 9
Beckley (1-1)
Ben Gilliam 7, Jace Colucci 6, Keynan Cook 10, Maddex McMillen 2, Dewayne Richardson 12, Kayden Slay 3
L: 14 10 6 8 — 38
B: 10 8 14 8 — 40
3-point goals — L: 4 (Bart, Heldreth 3); B: 0. Fouled out — none.