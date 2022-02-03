Richardson to be remembered at Greenbrier East game

It was nearly a year ago that tragedy rocked the Beckley community and the Woodrow Wilson basketball program. Dwayne Richardson, a junior guard for the Flying Eagles, was shot and killed just days before the team was set to play in the state tournament.
Richardson was beloved by not just the basketball team and his fellow classmates, but by students and student-athletes around the area. One friend described him as being motivated and having "a drive to just better himself."
The community will take a moment to remember Richardson on Saturday when the Flying Eagles host Greenbrier East at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Just before the 7:30 p.m. tip-off, a plaque will be presented to the family in remembrance of Richardson, who was 18 at the time of his death. The plaque will be displayed prominently in the building's concourse that also contains the jerseys of Woodrow Wilson Basketball Hall of Famers and large pictures of the 16 state championship teams.
The idea was presented by Woodrow Wilson coaches and radio play-by-play voice Fred Persinger II.
"We enjoyed attending his games and watching his games. I think he would like it," said Richardson's mother Keyisha. "It will be an honor for us to share this with the community."
The plaque is only the beginning.
Fans in attendance are asked to wear shirts bearing Richardson's jersey No. 12. Fans are also asked to bring a pair of gently used athletic shoes that still have life to donate to the Wayne's World Foundation on Richardson's behalf.
The Wayne's World Foundation was created after Pamela Morgan-Bates, the wife of Del. Mick Bates, contacted Keyisha.
"She wrote me after everything happened. She was cleaning out her son's closet and found some shoes, and she knew that my son had a love of shoes," Keyisha said.
"I've been reading and wanting to do more with advocacy and (gun control) and protecting the community. So we put together this foundation. We came out with a mission and vision statement and decided to have the shoe sale."
The donated shoes will be collected, cleaned and sold to establish scholarships in Richardson's honor.
There is a GoFundMe page for the Wayne's World Foundation (www.gofundme.com/f/waynes-world-foundation) with a goal of raising $5,000. As of Thursday morning, $430 had been raised. The foundation's mission statement is included on the site.
Also in the works is a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, the idea of Adriana Law, a senior on the Woodrow Wilson girls basketball team. The game will be played during National Crime Victims' Rights Week, April 24-30. A date, location and registration information will be released when determined.
"We would like to bring in a speaker or post a billboard or do something to advocate for gun control, to help that situation," Keyisha said.
