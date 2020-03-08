So often, any notoriety a successful team receives revolves around the team's star players.
Summers County is no different.
Gavin Pivont and Taylor Isaac have lit up scoreboards and headlines for the past three seasons, helping lead the Lady Bobcats to Charleston each year.
But stars aren't the only driving factors behind success.
Last season Erica Merrill filled the role of the Lady Bobcats' third punch, scoring when necessary but often doing the dirty work by rebounding, fighting for loose balls and committing heavily to defense. This year, junior Riley Richmond has filled those shoes.
"Riley is important for us in many ways," Summers head coach Chad Meador said. "She defends really well. On most nights we ask her to defend the other team's best player. She's kind of a pest on defense. She follows you around and is aggressive. She dives after each loose ball. She outrebounds players who are much bigger than her and she's been able to score the ball for us, too. Getting that out of her in addition to what we expect on defense is just a blessing."
Her contributions aren't lost on her teammates, either. Pivont, who has competed against Richmond throughout their lives, recognizes how valuable she is.
"She's competitive and always has been, even in elementary school basketball when we played against each other," Pivont said. "Riley plays with a lot of heart and hustle and she's a great teammate. She’s improved her game so much this past year, and bounced back from a torn ACL like a champ. She is the spark for our team and can be a lockdown defender for us. When we ask her to harass the top of the key or a key shooter in a junk defense, she never disappoints. We wouldn’t be as quick or as defensively sound without her."
For Meador and Co., Richmond, who barely clears five feet, is the definition of a grinder. In addition to the defense and effort Richmond has provided, she's helped carry the scoring load.
She's reached double figures in at least five games this season, scoring 10, 10 and 13 against regional finalists Charleston Catholic, Bluefield and Greenbrier West. She also had a 13-point performance against Pocahontas County in December, the same team Summers will face in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday (9 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center).
Though working her way into the position she's in now wasn't easy.
During her freshman softball season she tore her ACL and had surgery that June, missing the first part of her sophomore season.
"She had six months of recovery and she worked to come back," Meador said. "She tried to come back earlier but we wanted to make sure she was healthy enough to be released first. When she came back, I remember looking at coach (Rick) Blevins and thinking she hadn't missed a beat. When a lot of players come back they're typically cautious. They don't want to make sudden movements, or cut because that's still there in their minds. I swear she wasn't bothered by that one bit."
"It was hard to sit back and watch my teammates practice and play without me," Richmond said. "So I worked as hard as I could to get back, and it was tough. Mentally it was as hard as it was physically. But even when I worked back it took me until around sectionals to feel like my old self. It was hard because the muscle in my legs hadn't been worked so I had to work on my fundamentals all over again."
Perseverance is a lesson Richmond has learned and applied to her game on the court.
With the Region 3 co-final against Charleston Catholic tied, Richmond was fouled under the basket with less than a second left. Make one of the free throws and she'd send the Lady Bobcats to Charleston. Miss both and the game would go to overtime. Unfortunately, Richmond missed both, but when redemption came calling in overtime, she answered.
With Summers leading by two and 3.9 seconds left, Richmond was again fouled. Missing just one free throw would've given Catholic a chance to tie. She knocked down both, sealing a state tournament berth.
"Whenever I missed those two shots I was nervous," Richmond said. "After I missed both of them I beat myself up and realized that I couldn't do that to win. So I refocused because I wanted to make it up to my team and fortunately we were able to get the win and move on to the state tournament."
