Rhodes likes team chemistry as Woodrow prepares to open the season

In a span of one week at the close of last season, Woodrow Wilson's volleyball team found itself on the most extreme of levels on that old emotional roller coaster.
One day, the Flying Eagles were going toe-to-toe with George Washington in the Class AAA Region 3 championship. The match went five sets, but that was after the Patriots won the first two. Woodrow battled back and eventually took the last set 15-13.
The following Friday, the teams met again in the first round of the state tournament. The match again went the distance, but this time GW got the win to end Woodrow's season.
Coach Bre Rhodes was just as devastated as the players, but she also was able to see the big picture.
"Heartbreaking," she said, "but I knew what I had coming back."
True, the Flying Eagles did lose seven total seniors from that team, four of them starters. Hitter Elysia Salon was a first-team all-state selection and blocker Olivia Ziolkowski was a second-team all-stater who signed to play basketball at Marshall.
The other starters were defensive specialist/setter Abby Wooton and libero Emily Stack.
There is certainly a lot of talent to be replaced, but Rhodes takes comfort in the fact that the returning group has played a lot of volleyball, and played it together.
"They played travel ball together. We came in after tryouts (and) the chemistry was already there," she said. "We didn't have to do a lot of team bonding. The chemistry part is already there and that helps a lot. So I already feel like we're a couple of steps ahead, and the group I have right now, they're going to be a force to be reckoned with."
The two returning starters are sophomore setter Abby Dillon and senior hitter ZaMahya Moss. Dillon was a special honorable mention all-stater last season after posting 1,168 assists, 371 digs and 54 assists.
"Abby, even as a sophomore, just coming in, being a setter, playing with the girls in club, playing with the girls last year, it's a strong position and we're glad to have her there," Rhodes said. "The girls voted her captain because she's vocal, she knows the game. And she's a great person all the way around."
Moss was special honorable mention last season and finished with 184 kills and 96 blocks. Salon was the leader in kills (606) and Ziolkowski in blocks (137), so much will be expected of Moss at the net.
"ZaMayha worked hard during club and she came back ready," Rhodes said. "Definitely (expected to be) a leader on the front row. If she can just lead in those blocks and kills and take control of the ball like we know she can, that's big. That will be big for us."
Junior Emily Gallaher and Abby Mower are playing at libero. Junior Saira Diehl will play opposite of Dillon on the right side.
Sophomore Salia Harris will try to fill in for Salon on the outside, and Dalya Hasan and Anya Hasan (sophomore and freshman, respectively) will also be in as hitters.
Sophomore Alanna Penn has been moved to the middle. Sophomore Skylar Jeffery will play back row and defensive specialist. Also at DS will be senior Lesleigh Ball.
As usual, Woodrow will begin its season with the annual Shirley Brown Invitational, set for Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Eight teams will be divided into two pools before being seeded for a single elimination tournament.
Pool A will consist of Woodrow, Independence, Princeton and Hurricane. In Pool B will be Shady Spring, PikeView, George Washington and University.
"I just like being the first tournament, getting all these teams, even local teams coming in, getting the girls used to the tournament format and how to play on our home court," Rhodes said. "It's just a great way to start our season."
