Terre Haute (28-21) came to Beckley in search of a sweep to boost its Prospect League playoff chances. Thanks to some help from West Virginia, the Rex exited the City of Champions with a three-game sweep in tow.
Although the Miners allowed just two hits Saturday night, the Rex took full advantage of every Miners miscue and escaped three crucial jams late in the game to edge West Virginia, 3-2, securing the series sweep.
“If you look at the game objectively, we just left too many guys on base today and walked too many guys,” Miners manager Mike Syrett said.
The game started in ominous fashion for a Miners team that has struggled with free passes and errors at critical times all season.
Starter Dakota McFadden got off to a rocky start when he hit the first batter he faced and walked the next two, loading the bases. In an attempt to turn a double-play on a high chopper, Clayton Mehlbauer at shortstop mishandled the ball, allowing the first run of the game to come home.
McFadden settled down and fanned two of the next three batters. However, Brendan Sher’s fielders choice for the second out of the inning gave the Rex a 2-0 lead.
West Virginia responded quickly and evened the game over the next two innings thanks in large part to the bat of Mehlbauer.
The Bellamine University product led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and moved to second after a sacrifice bunt from Caleb Walls. A double from Matt Rubayo made the score 2-1.
Mehlbauer then tied the game in the second with an RBI-single to score Clay Wisner who had walked to open the inning.
Unfortunately for the home team, the Miners could not stand prosperity and were again stung by a self-induced mistake.
A leadoff walk to Jacob Mulcahy was compounded when McFadden’s pick-off attempt could not be handled at first base. When the ball returned to the infield, Mulcahy was standing on third base.
Austin Weiler made Miners pay with Terre Haute’s first hit of the game, an RBI-single, to give the Rex a 3-2 lead.
For the next six innings, West Virginia allowed just one hit and held the visitors scoreless, keeping the Miners in the game.
Coal City native Cola Kipps made his Miners debut in that stretch, going 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. The lone hit he surrendered was a bloop single. Noah Freimuth backed up Kipps with two scoreless innings.
“Besides the hiccup in the first inning, (the Rex) only scored one run after that,” Syrett said. “Good for (Cole). That was his first outing for us and he really went out there and competed.”
Back-to-back singles for the Miners in the sixth inning, along with a wild pitch, put runners at second and third with just one out. Back-to-back strikeouts erased the home team’s best chance to score since the second inning.
The Miners missed on another opportunity in the seventh when they loaded the bases with two outs only to have that threat ended on a weak fly ball.
Clay Wisner led off the eighth inning with a single and raced for second on Brock Randels sacrifice bunt. When the throw to second got away, Wisner took off for third and Randels tried to take second. The throw from center was cut-off and Randels was nailed at second for the first out.
With Wisner at third base, Kyle Schaefer then lifted a fly ball to center which Justin Jenkins settled under and fired a strike to the plate, nailing Wisner for the third out of the inning.
“We kind of left it up to them. He made a great play, but there were way too many at-bats during that game where we could have executed our job and got more runs than we had. We could have had some better situational hitting,” Syrett lamented.
The Miners went quietly in the ninth.
Now West Virginia (17-33) heads out of town on a five-game road trip starting with a game against Champion City today.
“Just take it one day at a time and enjoy the last time we will be on the road together,” Syrett said. “We have grown a lot as a family, so it will nice to spend some time with each other on the road. Hopefully we can come away with some wins.”
