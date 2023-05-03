After not qualifying for the postseason last spring, the WVU Tech softball team used it as a way to move forward in 2023.
“This year we trained a little bit differently than we have in the past,” head coach Amber Affholter said. “We’ve definitely given them more rest time this year than we have in the past to accommodate for schoolwork, as well as allowing their bodies to rest because as they get older their bodies don’t recover in the same way.
“Rest has been key for us, making sure that they get enough rest time through the week. And making sure that we’re talking about little cues versus big cues when it comes to offense and defense. Not making big adjustments, using what we have to our advantage and reading the playing field. So really we’ve just tried to change our philosophy in terms of how we train for the season because we had to do something differently to make it to the tournament.”
The formula worked for the Golden Bears, who will begin play in the River States Conference Tournament on Thursday.
And they won’t have to travel far to do it — the tournament will be played at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Tech, which finished as the No. 3 seed in the East Division, will take on West No. 2 Midway at 3 p.m. on Field B. In the day’s other game, East No. 2 Point Park will face West No. 3 St. Mary-of-the-Woods, also at 3 p.m.
The tournament will pick up Friday at noon with winners bracket games. If the Golden Bears win Thursday, they would face East No. 1 Rio Grande. The Point Park/St. Mary-of-the-Woods winner would play West No. 1 Indiana Southeast.
Losers bracket games would begin at 2 p.m. and three teams will be eliminated by the end of the day.
The championship game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, with a second game (if necessary) would follow 30 minutes later.
The Golden Bears (23-25 overall, 13-17 RSC) overcame a five-game losing streak late in the season and finished by winning four of their last five. That includes last Friday’s doubleheader sweep of Carlow and Saturday’s split with Alice Lloyd.
The five straight losses came by a combined 13 runs.
Senior Courtney Miles has been among the top pitchers in the conference. The right-hander is 14-8 with a 1.89 earned run averaged and has logged 17 complete games. In 155.1 innings, Miles has 155 strikeouts to 28 walks. The ERA and strikeouts lead the conference and the wins are tied for third.
Miles, a three-time league pitcher of the week, has also made 12 appearances out of the bullpen. Affholter said Miles’ increased stamina — gained through her time as a member of the Golden Bears swim team — has paid off. She worked all 12 innings and threw 173 pitches in Tech’s 6-4 loss to Midway on April 21.
“She was not gassed. We lost on a bloop hit,” Affholter said. “At the end of the day, Miles is by far the best pitcher in our conference. She’s been a real leader on our team. When she steps on that mound, it’s all business. She has a poker face; you can’t read her. And she’s super excited about going into (Thursday).”
Tech has gotten top performances from local players, including Independence graduate Nicole Kester. The senior shortstop leads the team with a .358 batting average, 48 hits, 32 runs scored, six triples and 15 stolen bases (only caught stealing twice). She also has 12 doubles.
“Nicole Kester has had a standout season this year,” Affholter said. “This is the best hitting season she has had here. Defensively she has played primarily shortstop for us, a little bit of outfield.
“She is the hardest working kid on our team. She’s very quiet, however she just leads by example.”
Also, Shady Spring alumna Olivia Barnett has had a solid freshman season, one that started with her selection as the conference’s hitter of the week. She is hitting .311 with six doubles and three triples.
The Golden Bears will have de facto homefield advantage. They have played all their home games at Little Creek Park after their usual home, Fitzpatrick Park, was damaged by flooding after recent renovations.
The RSC has entered into a multiyear agreement for the tournament to be played at Little Creek, which has a synthetic turf surface.
Every team in the tournament has played there except Indiana Southeast, but Tech has more familiarity and a shorter trip.
“We’re excited to play at Little Creek Park,” Affholter said. “We do like playing on turf. We like the fact that the ball moves a little bit quicker. It’s smoother to dive on and easier to read a ball off the turf. I think we’re definitely prepped to play at Little Creek Park this weekend.”
