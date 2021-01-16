Reports: Marshall to hire Alabama's Huff as new head football coach

Charles Huff, who just completed his second season as associate head coach for national champion Alabama, will be named the new head football coach at Marshall, according to multiple reports.
Grant Traylor of the Huntington Herald-Dispatch wrote in a tweet that the Marshall University Board of Governors will meet Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss the hiring.
Huff would be the first Black head football coach in Marshall history.
He spent the last two seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, which last week defeated Ohio State for the College Football Playoff national championship. In addition to his role as associate head coach, Huff also coached the running backs.
Huff began his coaching career at Tennessee State in 2006, where he spent three seasons. He rapidly worked his way up the ladder, with only two other multi-year stops — Penn State from 2014-2017 and his two years with the Crimson Tide.
He also had stops at Maryland (2009), Hampton (2010), Vanderbilt (2011), Western Michigan (2013) and Mississippi State (2018). He was also the assistant running backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2012.
Most of Huff’s coaching career has been spent as a running backs coach. He was also offensive quality control coach at Vanderbilt and assistant offensive line coach at Maryland.
Huff is known as one of the top recruiters in college football. He recruited Saquon Barkley to Penn State, where Barkley became a freshman All-American. The New York Giants made him the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The job became open when Doc Holliday was notified Jan. 4 that his contract would not be renewed after 11 seasons with the Thundering Herd. Holliday had a career record of 85-54 and was a two-time Conference USA Coach of the Year. He led Marshall to the 2014 C-USA championship and a 6-2 bowl record.
