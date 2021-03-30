Renegades sweep Warriors

new richmond — Bragging rights are important in Wyoming County, especially in basketball. That honor has even more significance this year for Wyoming East and Westside.
Often meeting three or four times during the season in the past, now the rivals meet just twice thanks to reclassification.
With the Class AAA Renegades taking game one in Clear Fork, the Class AA Warriors looked to even the season series Tuesday night on their home floor.
The 2021 bragging rights belong to Westside.
Riding a 28-point performance from senior Ethan Blackburn, the Renegades outlasted their rivals to the East, 72-64,
"It is always good to beat (Wyoming East). They're our rival and it's always good to win here," Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said. "Our defense is getting better. The last two games our defense has come alive and our rotations are good. I'm not sure if we ran out of gas there at the end or we were up 20 and kinda relaxed. We can't do that, we have to finish games off."
The first 13 minutes saw the lead change hands seven times with three ties. The final four minutes of the second quarter changed the game in favor of the Renegades.
Leading 17-16, Westside broke out on a 12-0 run and led by 11 at the break.
Blackburn was an integral part of the run, scoring eight of the 12 points, but early in the quarter Blackburn did not appear poised for any heroics.
After picking up his second foul with seven minutes remaining in the quarter, Jenkins elected to leave Blackburn on the floor, which paid huge dividends down the stretch.
"He is a senior. When he picked up his second foul, I pulled him over to the side and told him that was two (fouls)," Jenkins said. "He went in, played smart and got to the lane a couple of times. They were sitting there waiting and he pulled up and hit some jumpers. He made some great decisions."
Wyoming East would trim the lead to six midway through the third quarter before sophomore Dale Bledsoe answered the bell for Westside.
Two big 3-pointers and a steal that led to a Daniel Reed run-out pushed the lead back to double digits.
"I told him at the beginning of the game that all day long I had been thinking he was going to help us win this game," Jenkins said. "I told him when he was open, step up and shoot it and he hit two big 3s for us. What the stats don't tell though is he doesn't turn it over a lot and plays under control."
The lead would balloon to 20 with just under four minutes to play and just when East looked out of the game, the Warriors stormed back.
With Westside struggling to make free throws to close out the game, Tanner Whitten and Tucker Cook combined for 17 points down the stretch to pull the Warriors within six points on two occasions.
Unfortunately for the home team, that would be as close as it would get the rest of the way.
"We just struggled tonight. At some points we looked scared and at some points I felt like they just outplayed us and played harder than we did," Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks said. "We have to play the entire game like we did the last stretch, instead of fighting to crawl back in the game. I know we are a better team than we showed in the two games against Westside."
Westside (6-3)
Ethan Blackburn 28, Westley Browning 6, Jaxon Cogar 15, Evan Colucci 4, Daniel Reed 15, Dale Bledsoe 6.
Wyoming East (3-4)
Tanner Whitten 20, Garret Mitchell 3, Chandler Johnson 8, Chase York 12, Tucker Cook 19, Cole Lambert 2.
W 10 19 20 23 — 72
WE 10 8 20 25 — 64
3-point goals — W: 5 (Blackburn 2, Reed, Bledsoe 2), WE: 6 (Mitchell, Johnson, Cook 4). Fouled out — WE: Johnson, York.