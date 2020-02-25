Clear Fork —
With sectional seeding already determined, the only thing on the line when Westside hosted Wyoming East Tuesday night was bragging rights.
To the westerners go those spoils.
The Renegades overcame a slow start to secure a 61-40 victory over their county rival.
Both teams had to overcome abnormal circumstances to start.
As a result of the last matchup between the two teams in January, when a fan was ejected and the game was stopped for 10 minutes, changes were made. Each team’s bench was moved to opposite sides of the floor in front of their respective cheering sections and the two teams switched goals to start.
“I don’t know if anything was different later in the game for us,” Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said. “It was just an odd game. With everything and the changes, it didn’t feel like a normal home game for us to be honest with you. We were shooting on different goals, so I kind of expected a slow start and expected it to be kind of ugly, like it was, but we finally calmed down and made a spurt.”
The visiting Warriors capitalized on the slow start, scoring the game’s first five points.
They held the advantage through most of the first quarter behind six points from senior Jacob Bishop, but the lead shriveled when he was forced to the bench with foul trouble.
The Renegades eventually took the lead in the closing seconds when Wesley Browning turned a steal into a three-point play for a 12-10 advantage heading into the second frame.
They eventually extended their lead to five points, but a quick spurt from the Warriors tied it at 19.
Westside answered with an 8-1 run to close the half, a sign of what was to come.
“They sped us up a little bit and we turned the ball over,” Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks said. “We had a few guys scared to play because they were in foul trouble, too. I had three guys at the beginning of the third quarter with three fouls and Bishop picked up his fourth within a minute.
“It’s tough to go out there and play at your full level when you’ve got three fouls and you’ve got to worry about picking up another and sitting down. We had a couple guys foul out by the end of the game.”
A 27-20 lead grew to 39-22 lead for the Renegades just under three minutes into the third quarter largely on the play of Ethan Blackburn, who finished in the paint through contact and dialed in from behind the arc. He finished with a game-high 22 points.
“He’s our offensive threat when he gets going,” Jenkins said. “We didn’t shoot the ball really well tonight and he and Evan (Colucci) struggled at times, but they made some big buckets during that run. Sometimes you’ve just got to see one go down and then you’ll feel comfortable. They finally got rolling for us and we extended that lead.”
The Renegades kept the Warriors at arms length the rest of the way, securing the win.
Westside won the season series 2-1 and will be the No. 1 seed in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament. Wyoming East, working back from the loss of five starters, will open sectional play Friday night when it travels to Liberty. The new-look Warriors split the season series with Liberty, with each team winning at home.
Westside will play the winner of that matchup Tuesday with a spot in the sectional championship on the line.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @TjackRH
Wyoming East
T. Cook 1, Garrett Mitchell 3, Jacob Bishop 10, Anthony Martin 12, Chandler Johnson 10, Nate Parson 2, Randy Raye 1
Westside
Jace Colucci 8, Daniel Reed 9, Ethan Blackburn 22, Evan Colucci 9, Tommy Milam 3, Wesley Browning 7, Shandell Adkins 3
WE: 10 10 9 11 — 40
W: 12 15 21 13 — 61
3-point goals — WE: 1 (Mitchell 1); W: 1 (Blackburn 1). Fouled Out — WE: Bishop and Martin.