Renegades roar past East

Saturday night might be alright for fighting, but it is better when the Wyoming County rivalry is in town.
Arguably the best rivalry in the state of West Virginia, Wyoming East and Westside brought the battle to the New River CTC Invitational inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and the game did not disappoint the capacity crowd.
In the first of three guaranteed meetings in the regular season — with a possible fourth in the postseason — Westside proved it belonged in the conversation of possible state tournament teams.
Behind a double-double from Tommy Milam and solid performances from Ethan Blackburn and Daniel Reed, the Renegades ran past the Warriors 62-57.
“It is a good win for us. We may not be the best fundamental team, but we are athletic and we play hard,” Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said. “I preach to them all the time, if they will give me everything they have, 90 percent of the time we are going to win because we are outplaying the other team. We really wanted it tonight.”
East seized the momentum out of the gate and held a 13-9 lead after one quarter. Two strong drives from Reed resulted in scores to tie the game to start the second quarter. A triple from Blackburn with 6:15 left before the half gave Westside a lead that it refused to give back.
When the halftime horn sounded, Westside led 28-27, but Jenkins still had concerns.
“We had the momentum a little bit, but in a few of our games (this year) we have started out slow in the third quarter,” Jenkins admitted. “I just told them that we can’t come out slow. We jumped out in the third quarter, which took the pressure off us and put it on them.”
After scoring only four points in the first half, Milam began to find the range and helped the Renegades spread the lead.
Blackburn hit another 3-pointer to spread the lead and create space in the paint. Milam took advantage with two straight scores to push the Renegades lead out to eight points midway through the quarter.
“They let me coach them tonight. Sometimes they have some issues with that because I am an intense guy,” Jenkins said, smiling. “I am hyper and people feel I am being mean to them. I’m not being mean to them. I am trying to make them better and they know that. I am super proud of them.”
Down seven with eight minutes left to play, Caden Lookabill cut the lead to four with a 3-pointer that ignited the East fans. The excitement was quickly negated when the Warriors lost Reed on an inbound play and he nailed a corner 3.
Milam followed with a bucket and Jace Colucci erased a sure layup with a hustle play on the East side of the floor.
“(Jace) struggled with fouls tonight, but I kept telling him to be patient,” Jenkins said. “He wanted to go in so bad. I told him he was going to finish this game for us. I feel like he is the one that finished that game for us. He got rebounds when we needed them and pushed the ball up the floor when we needed it. That defensive play was huge for us.”
Colucci scored with 4:49 to play for an 11-point lead. However, no lead is ever safe in this rivalry.
Attacking the basket with a vengeance, East pulled within three points as the clock ticked one minute. Down the stretch, however, the Warriors could not make the key free throws and shots to overtake the Renegades.
“Tonight was just frustrating. We didn’t really get in a rhythm on offense all night and we really didn’t run much offense,” Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks said. “We just freelanced. Coming into the second half I wanted a set called every time and we still didn’t do it. We had a bunch of open looks, but we just didn’t hit shots tonight. We shot it very poorly.”
Milam finished the night with 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Blackburn and Reed had 15 points apiece. Lookabill led East with 18 and McQuade Canada scored 15. Both players had seven rebounds.
The teams meet again Jan. 17 in New Richmond.
Westside
Ethan Blackburn 15, Evan Colucci 4, Daniel Reed 15, Jace Colucci 5, Tommy Milan 17, Austin Cline 2, Wesley Browning 4. Totals: 22-55 14-25 62.
Wyoming East
Chase York 7, Caden Lookabill 18, McQuade Canada 15, Tanner Whitten 5, Jake Bishop 8, Anthony Martin 4. Totals: 20-63 11-19 57.
W: 9 19 15 19 — 62
WE: 13 14 9 21 — 57
3-point goals: W: 4 (Blackburn 2, reed 2), WE: 6 (Lookabill 3, Canada 3). Fouled out: Bishop (WE)