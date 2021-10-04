GARDNER — Jaxon Cogar had a big night and Westside defeated PikeView 40-6 on Monday for its second win in four nights.
Cogar threw touchdown passes Noah Lusk (54 yards) and Hansel Bledsoe (10). Cogar also had a 4-yard TD run and three two-point conversion passes and a two-point run.
Derrick Taylor ran for touchdowns of 4 and 2 yards for the Renegades (2-4), who were playing their third game in seven nights.
Westside scored the game's first 40 points until PikeView got on the board when Peyton Greer returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Westside will host Liberty Friday at 7:30 p.m., while PikeView (0-4) will go to Montcalm for a 7 p.m. kickoff.