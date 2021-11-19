Reminder of opportunity to lend a helping hand

Photo by Chris Ellis/For The Register-HeraldHunters who decide to participate in the Hunters Helping the Hungry program take their deer to a participating meat processor, where the processor grinds, packages, and freezes the venison. The Mountaineer Food Bank (Gassaway) and Facing Hunger Foodbank (Huntington), both members of Feeding America, pick up the venison and distribute it to the needy through their statewide network of 600 charitable food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters, community centers, orphanages, missions, and churches.