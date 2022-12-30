Technically, George Keeney died in 2021. However, he passed away on Dec. 29 and most people didn't know about it until after the New Year arrived.
George officiated wrestling in West Virginia and Ohio for more than 45 years. He worked the West Virginia High School Wrestling Championships over 40 times. George helped organize the Kanawha Valley Wrestling Officials Board and was instrumental in training numbers of new wrestling officials. He loved coming to our area and calling matches and always had a story to tell.
Did he ever miss a call? Of course he did; he was human. However, nobody worked any harder at officiating than George Keeney. George loved life and being around people. His favorite quote as an official: "Call the stall, call the fall, call it all!"
George was honored by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 with the "Lifetime Service Award to Wrestling." God broke the mold after he created George Keeney.
l l l
If you travel to the Northern Panhandle of our beautiful state and ask anyone about wrestling, I guarantee you Ron Mauck's name would come up. Ron spent most of his life devoted to making life better for young athletes through the sport of wrestling.
He started wrestling programs at Follansbee and Brooke high schools. He was the athletic director for Brooke County Schools for more than 30 years and was a board member of the NAIA and NCAA Division II wrestling committees.
Ron directed the West Virginia High School Wrestling Championships for five years while they were held in Wheeling. He created the schedule that is used in the state tournament today. Ron devoted a huge amount of time organizing and improving the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference. The OVAC is one of the largest conferences in the country, boasting over 40 schools. Ron has received an abundance of awards, but having the OVAC Wrestling Tournament named after him in 2006 and receiving the "Lifetime Service Award" from the National Hall of Fame the same year have great significance.
Ron passed away in August and will be remembered most of all as a true gentleman.
l l l
A memorial service was held for Connie Snuffer this past week. Connie was the wife of longtime Shady Spring coach Larry Snuffer. Not only was she Larry's biggest supporter but she also was the ultimate Tiger wrestling fan. When Shady hosted a conference or regional tournament, Connie was the one who organized the coaches hospitality room.
Now I am not sure when hospitality rooms became a norm, but I'm here to tell you, hers was one of the best. Her chicken and dumplings were legendary and her hosting skills were top of the line. Now, she did find time to sneak out and watch an anticipated match or two and yell at a referee, if needed, but she always made sure the coaches room was in good hands. Connie was always a kind and compassionate person. She will always be remembered and missed.
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to the Keeney, Mauck and Snuffer families.
