With Black History Month approaching, I thought I would share some wrestling facts that involve a few Woodrow Wilson Black athletes.
I have mentioned Bill Stone in previous columns not only because he was a good friend but because he was a real leader. Bill attended Woodrow Wilson in the mid-1960s when the Black population at that school was less than one percent of the student body. He was co-captain of the football and wrestling teams. He qualified for the state wrestling tournament as a junior and finished fourth in the 165-pound class. He qualified again as a senior but lost in the first round to Steve Clark of Berkeley Springs, who won the state title. Bill later became the first Black wrestling referee in our area and also directed the YMCA youth wrestling league.
John "Hugo" Payne followed Bill at Woodrow Wilson and qualified for the 1967 state tournament, finishing fourth in the 145-pound class. John was co-captain of the wrestling team and ran the high hurdles in track.
Heavyweight Don "Bull" Parker finished fourth in the state in 1968. He qualified for states in 1969 but did not place. He also played football and threw the shot put in track.
Don's teammate, Ron Boyden, entered the 1969 state tournament undefeated but lost in the championship match to Sam Rozance of Morgantown. That was Rozance's second state title.
One of the most unforgettable athletes at Woodrow Wilson was Marvin Lawson, who graduated in 1985. Marvin was part of Beckley's football backfield with Don "Bull" Parker Jr. The Flying Eagles made the playoffs that year but lost to Bluefield, a team they had beaten in the regular season. Unlike the athletes mentioned earlier, Marvin had the opportunity to wrestle in junior high school and he was county champ in 1982.
In his junior year at Woodrow, Marvin won the Coalfield Conference, the Region 4 tournament and finished fourth in the state at 155 pounds. His senior year, he moved up a weight class, won the Coalfields, won the regionals and captured the state championship in the 167-pound class. His record that year was 38-1, with his only loss coming to a Pennsylvania wrestler at a tournament during the Christmas holidays. Little did he know that win in the state finals made him the first Black athlete from Raleigh County to win a state wrestling title. He is still the only Black state wrestling champion from Woodrow Wilson.
For his accomplishments, Marvin was named Beckley's Male Athlete of the Year in 1985 and has been inducted into Woodrow Wilson's Football Hall of Fame as well as the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame. Marvin enrolled in the Marine Corps after high school and now resides in Augusta, Ga.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Marquis Frazier, former Greenbrier West wrestler, a fine wrestling referee and an avid reader of this column.