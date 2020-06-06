Remember When? 2010 team captures Woodrow's third soccer title in nine seasons

When the athletic accomplishments of Woodrow Wilson are mentioned, basketball is usually what comes to mind. With 16 championships, it's hard to fault anyone for that.
But since the turn of the century the Flying Eagles' soccer program is the one that's hoisted the championship trophy more than any other in the City of Champions.
From 2002-2010 the kids on the pitch led Woodrow to five title game appearances, winning it all in '02, '04 and '10.
The most recent one was a story of catching fire at the right time.
"We thought coming in that we had a good shot to win it all," former Woodrow soccer coach Rockey Powell said. "The year before we were the state runner-ups and we had everybody coming back and a few kids transfer from Mountain State Academy after it closed. That made us a little stronger than what we were the year before."
Though they were a year older and a team with a winning pedigree, it didn't come together easily.
The Flying Eagles finished the regular season just 10-3-5, losing to Parkersburg, Wheeling Park and Hurricane — the top three finishers in the Coaches Association poll.
"We started out really rough," Powell said. "We had some losses and some ties that were bad and we didn't get on the winning track until late after midseason. We started clicking at sectionals and regionals."
The turnaround that allowed the Flying Eagles to maximize their talent came when they bought into what Powell and his staff were teaching them and played together as a unit. When that philosophy yielded results in the win column it became easier to buy into.
"It was one of those things that these guys had played together forever and they just decided that's what they needed to do," Powell said. "We had a lot of people that became unselfish, not that we had a lot of people that were selfish or anything, but they started playing together as a team. We started winning and they started buying into what we were doing and how we were doing it and things just started to fall together.
"We always had a chance to go on a run. I wouldn't even say it was unlikely at all. We just needed to get them to buy in."
What ensued was a five-game postseason run in which Woodrow outscored its opponents 9-1 in sectional and regional play.
Those results carried over into the state tournament as well.
"They started playing the game as a team instead of as individuals," Powell said. "It was all about execution. We hardly changed anything from what we did schematically during the regular season. My philosophy was we want to do what we do and do it well. Did we make changes to adapt to other teams? Very little, but we did occasionally. I wanted to make sure we knew what we did well and that people had to change to beat that."
The strategy Powell and his coaching staff implemented focused on eliminating the opposing team's ability to possess the ball which simultaneously took pressure off his defense. After that they'd rely on their conditioning and athleticism to create openings.
"We controlled the ball, moved the ball from the wings to the center and crossed the goal from the wings. We had the speed where we could do a long ball-type of play but we just tried to mix things up and make people adapt to us," Powell said. "What I used to tell my guys is the more possessions we have, the less pressure our defense has on it. A lot of people didn't see that, but the more possessions we had, it took away opportunity. We used to get our guys in condition and we would run people. A lot of our goals came late in each half. We just kept running people and pushing until they started breaking and cracking."
The Flying Eagles' momentum didn't come to a stop when the state tournament kicked off. With a semifinal matchup against Washington in tow, Woodrow was motivated as the Beckley kids had a history with a travel team made up of Washington kids.
"They had a team called the Epics and we would bump heads with them in travel ball and they were a consolidated team. They didn't realize that we weren't a consolidated team in the travel circuit. All of the kids that played on our travel team were Beckley kids. They came down and I think they took us very lightly in the semifinal game and it was 3-0 before they realized what was happening. We weren't the team they expected."
Woodrow's defense stifled Washington as the Flying Eagles used slick field conditions from snow showers throughout the day to their advantage, connecting on deep shots to keep the pressure on.
“We talked about taking long shots. We had seen University take a 25-foot shot that skipped in,” Powell told the Register-Herald after the win that day. “Today was tough on keepers, so we tried to take advantage of the situation.”
Up next was the Class AAA championship game and with it a chance to avenge an earlier loss to Wheeling Park.
Though the Flying Eagles had an advantage.
In addition to playing their best ball of the year, Wheeling Park entered the title game coming off a 2-1 win over Hurricane that took four overtimes to complete the night before.
The end result was another dominating defensive effort from the Flying Eagles who held the Patriots to one shot on goal in the title game, winning 1-0.
The game's lone goal was scored by Marc Bou-Abboud off an assist from Tanner Pfeiffer.
"That was a special team," Powell said. "During all the championship runs we had kids that had played together most of their life. Before that season we knew this team could be special, we just had to get them there. Once they started buying in that's when we became the team that had all the potential before the season. We picked a good time to put it all together."