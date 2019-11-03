Relentless pressure push Patriots past Greenbrier East

south charleston — For nearly a decade, George Washington has owned Region 3 in Class AAA boys soccer.
Saturday afternoon in the Region 3 championship match against Greenbrier East on Andrew Jordan Field at Trace Fork Soccer Complex, the Patriots again showed why they have been the team to beat.
Applying heavy ball pressure from the opening kick, George Washington scored early and kept the Spartans on defense all day in a 5-0 win.
“(George Washington) throws so many numbers into the attack and they do a really god job of it,” Greenbrier East head coach Lucas Lemine said. “Then they don’t just retreat when the attack is over. They leave those outside backs forward to put pressure on everybody else. They congest things really well and have players that can track a lot of ground. That is a state championship team right there.”
Although George Washington ruled the region, Greenbrier East came into the game with high hopes after defeating the Patriots in the regular season. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they awoke the sleeping giant.
“We made a few changes about five games ago when we took a state Defender of the Year (Zak Abdul-Jalil) and moved him to striker, a position he has never played,” Patriots head coach Erick Engle said. “The change has really energized our team. We had gotten stale. It started about the last time we played East. We realized we had to do something to really turn up the energy. He is a phenomenal athlete that can play any position.”
Greenbrier East survived the early Patriots onslaught weathering five corner kicks and three shots on goal. The Spartans luck ran out in the 13th minute when dynamic midfielder Solomon Clark was taken down in the box and was awarded a penalty kick.
Clark blasted the shot low into the right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“Sully is an absolute warrior in the middle,” Engle said. “We missed having him last year when he was at the Crew Academy. From his sophomore year to his senior year, the play is just night and day better.”
A turnover by East in the 21st minute was gathered by Abdul-Jalil who centered the ball to Clark for his second goal of the half and what seemed to be a lead twice that big.
“They definitely had a point to prove today,” Lemine said. “We beat them once in the (regular) season, they had something to play for and they did it.”
Engle agreed the regular season game provided extra motivation.
“It had to happen. There has never been a team in the state of West Virginia that has gone 25-0 and won a state championship,” Engle said. “It was important that we had to regroup (after the regular season setback). Getting to play a team that they had lost too was important. It is important to these boys to redeem themselves when they have had an unlucky result.”
The Spartans had a chance to cut into the lead early in the second half on a direct kick, but the shot sailed high. One minute later, the Patriots squashed any hopes of a comeback for East.
Abdul-Jalil blasted a shot that hit the post and E.J. Davis gathered the rebound, firing it in the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.
Max Treadway closed out the scoring for GW with two goals down the stretch.
“Greenbrier East is a very good team. They are very well coached,” Engle said. “Their record is not reflective of their team and (today’s) score is not reflective of their team. Every time we play them, they come as hard to the ball as anybody we play. We have to be on our game, because if we aren’t they will take the ball away from us.”
“(George Washington) knew where we were going to pass the ball before we passed it today,” Lemine said. “They had a great game plan and they executed it. The first time we played them, they didn’t have any film to re-watch and anything to really scout us off of. They are a well coached team and a great group of kids.”
George Washington will begin its defense of its Class AAA state title when it plays Hedgesville in the state tournament semifinals Friday morning at Paul Cline Stadium in Beckley.
