Relaxed Killingsworth ready to catch on with Miners

After spending a season at UAB, Jake Killingsworth decided he needed a change of scenery.
Two hours away, at Auburn University, Killingsworth's longtime friend Kade Snell made the same decision.
They both ended up deciding on the same landing spot — Wallace-Dothan Community College, located just 20 minutes from Killingsworth's hometown of Headland, Ala.
"We had both decided that we were going to leave, and it just worked out that the Lord put us in the same spot together," said Killingsworth, who will spend this summer playing for the West Virginia Miners.
All of a sudden, Killingsworth was in a much bigger comfort zone. For starters, with the school being so close to home, he was able to commute instead of living on campus.
Then, of course, the familiarity of having a close friend on the same team helped put him even more at ease.
"I transferred from UAB to Wallace-Dothan, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made," Killingsworth said. "Great coaching staff, great team. We were able to succeed. We ended up coming up short in the (conference) championship, but it was a great year for me.
"I felt like I was more relaxed. I felt like the team had a lot of confidence in me. I felt like the coaches had a lot of confidence in me. So my confidence was up and it really helped.
Killingsworth was, yes indeed, killing it for Wallace-Dothan.
The sophomore catcher was named the Alabama Community College Conference All-District Player of the Year and the All-South Player of the Year. He led the conference in batting average at .441 (which landed him in the top 15 nationally among Division I junior colleges) and runs batted in with 65.
He also smacked 26 doubles and scored 51 runs in 54 games.
Miners manager Tim Epling knows of Killingsworth's ability on the field, but is even more impressed with his attitude.
"You get to know somebody when you talk to them on the phone a little bit," Epling said. "We've talked three of four times this year. It was a treat just to talk to him. You get a chance to hear about his character and who he is. Right off the bat he was just somebody who I knew had a lot of leadership qualities about him."
Fittingly, Snell and Killingsworth worked together for a perfect game this season. Killingsworth called the pitches, exhibiting that confidence from his coaches — including retiring head coach and former Major League catcher Mackey Sasser.
"We've played together since we were 8 or 9 years old, so it was awesome," Killingsworth said of Snell, who pitched for the Danville Dans of the Prospect League last summer.
"I feel like calling pitches is a game within a game. You can kind of read the hitters and all that. It keeps me more locked in to the game."
The Miners will open the season Wednesday at home against Johnstown. First pitch for all Monday-Saturday home games will be 6:35 p.m.
Tickets for all games — including the June 4 Fireworks Night game against Chillicothe — can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.
