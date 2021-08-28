Since 2012, we have been honoring a Register-Herald prep football player of the week, and it has always been well received.
This year we are changing things up a bit and will be naming an athlete of the week. Players not just from football but also soccer, golf, cross country and volleyball will be eligible for the weekly honor.
The process of naming a weekly winner will not change. A story with the week's candidates will run in Tuesday morning's edition of The Register-Herald, plus will appear on our website (register-herald.com) and social media platforms Monday afternoon. As always, included in digital will be an option for readers to vote for who you think should win.
The actual winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff, with any ties broken by the reader vote. The winner will be announced in Thursday's edition.
Nominees will be chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. That's where you come in.
Coaches or statisticians are encouraged to please report scores each night. This can be done several ways.
You can call us at 304-255-4475 or 304-255-4477 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
Arrangements should be made to report scores and stats after each game. Not only will this help in weekly voting, but it will also help us as we strive to provide the most comprehensive local sports coverage.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber