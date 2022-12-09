Judah Price isn't taking for granted the season he just finished.
And with wrestling season now here, he has no plans to let off the gas.
A record-breaking senior year that saw Price join his Independence teammates in winning the school's first-ever football state championship has garnered him The Register-Herald Fall Sports Athlete of the Year.
From beginning to end, it was a once in a lifetime season for Price. He ended the season as the state record holder for points scored in a season (396), and set two Super Six records in the state championship game, a 42-7 win over Herbert Hoover: total rushing yards in a game (376) and longest run from scrimmage (a 94-yard touchdown).
He never saw any of it coming.
"A very, very far-fetched dream," Price conceded. "We had a goal at the beginning and it was to win a state title, but we didn't care how we did it. To the extent where we are now, it's really cool."
The offensive captain of the Class AA all-state first-team, Price now makes the transition to wrestling and does so immediately — he accompanied his wrestling teammates at the Washington Elite Opener in the Eastern Panhandle the day after the state title game in Wheeling.
There is every reason for Price to have high expectations on the mat as well. He is a three-time Region 3 champion and two-time state finalist — he had the chance to wrestle at the state tournament taken away from him his sophomore year because of Covid.
He beat last year's 145-pound state champion Justin Bartee of Point Pleasant 4-3 in the consolation finals of the WSAZ Invitational before falling to him in the state title match 2-1 in overtime.
That leaves unfinished business — he also wants to help the Patriots win their first team state title since 2018 — and anyone who thinks state championship success in football will reduce his drive in wrestling would be wrong, Price said.
"My dad will probably say I'll lose motivation from winning a state title in football, but I'm far more hungry to win one this year in wrestling than anything," he said. "I haven't won one yet. Gotta show some people what's up."
In fact, getting so close in wrestling actually served as motivation at Wheeling Island Stadium.
"I think about that every day," Price said. "I even thought about it in the state final game the other day. Losing and knowing how I felt after each of those matches, and each of those games even, was terrible."
Price is joined by several of his football teammates on the wrestling team and is confident all of them will make a seamless transition. The biggest difference, he said, is in conditioning.
"Oh, it's a world of difference," he said. "In football you're going hard for seven, eight seconds and you get like a 20-, 30-second break in between plays — well, we go a little quicker than that. But wrestling you're full go for all six minutes."
l l l
It was a successful fall season for athletes in all fall sports. Among the other candidates were:
Natalie Barr, Nicholas County girls cross country; Joe Cochran, Greenbrier East boys soccer; Kerri-Anne Cook, Westside golf; Nick Gunnoe, Woodrow Wilson boys soccer; Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West football; Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East volleyball; Adam Seams, Greenbrier East boys soccer; Michael Vecellio, Shady Spring boys soccer; Tanner Vest, Shady Spring golf; Meg Williams, Shady Spring volleyball; Mya Wooton, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer.
