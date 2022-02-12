Regional tournament time is upon us

With all the prep work just about over, high school wrestlers are now focusing on regional tournaments.
Area AAA schools will be wrestling next weekend at Riverside High School to determine who qualifies for the state championship tournament. St. Albans is the defending Region 3 team champion and is led by 182-pounder Elijah Edge, who will be seeking his third regional title. Teammates Jeron Allen (220), Matt McAfee (126) and Colton Spaulding (145) are searching for their second regional championship. Another teammate, Moses Eads, is heavily favored at 132 pounds.
The Red Dragons will be hard pressed by Woodrow Wilson for this year’s team title. The Flying Eagles have not won a regional tournament since 1989 but this season have beaten the Red Dragons head-to-head as well as in the Winner’s Choice and the WSAZ Invitationals. Beckley’s Ethan Osborne, a junior, is seeking his third regional title. Wrestlers from Beckley who should be considered favorites are Garrett Johnson (106), Jim Bailes (113), Tyler Roark (120), Jay Jones (195) and Jackson Evans (285). Coach Matt Osborne’s bunch always seem to get hot around regional time so good things might be in store for the young Flying Eagles.
Other wrestlers in the AAA division looking for their second title are Kaleb Ramirez (138) and Zach Holsten (170) of Riverside, Trace Hatfield (126) of Princeton and Thomas Mullins (220) of Greenbrier East.
Region 3 AA-A schools will wrestle at Independence High School where the Patriots reign as defending champions. Seeking a third regional title for Indy are Judah Price (145) and Colten Caron (160). Indy wrestlers looking for a second championship are Dillon Perdue (106) and Caelyb Nichols (138). Perdue wrestled his first match of the season last year in the regional tournament and ended up being state champion at 106 pounds.
Herbert Hoover will provide some stiff competition for the team crown. They are led by Mason Atkinson (285), who is after his second individual title. The Huskies were eighth in the latest AA team poll and Indy was third. Dalton Heath (170) of Greenbrier West is the only other wrestler in the tournament going after a second individual title. Greenbrier West’s Cavaliers, ranked second in the state in Class A, are hoping to get enough state qualifiers to make a run at Cameron, the top-ranked A team.
Other wrestlers in the AA-A tournament considered favorites are Tucker Lilly (113), Moses Gray (132) and Brad Blevins (138) of Greenbrier West, Josh Goode (120) of Shady Spring, Jon Cottrell (126) and Andrew Rollyson (152) of Hoover, Dalton Hanshaw (170) and Conner Jones (182) of Nicholas County, along with Josh Hart (195) and Atticus Goodson (220) of Independence. Goodson is the only senior on the Patriot squad.
On Saturday, 10:00 am, at Independence, former Indy wrestler Jacob Antoine will be inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame.
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to former Beckley athlete Fred Hill, who’s son Max started his wrestling career this year at George Washington High School.
Fred’s dad, Fred Sr., was a longtime football coach at Shady Spring and Woodrow Wilson. He also coached wrestling for several years.