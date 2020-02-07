The weather may be cold and snowy outside, but that will not be a factor Saturday inside the Benedum Campus Center at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Swimmers will hit the pool for the Region 3 meet in hopes of earning a coveted spot in the state swim meet Feb. 20-21 at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown. Saturday's regional begins at 1 p.m.
Unlike virtually every other high school sport in the Mountain State, swimming is not divided into classes. All schools, no matter the size, compete against one another.
In southern West Virginia, the schools that have a swim team are limited, and the region includes teams as far north as Clarksburg. South of Charleston, only Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring and PikeView have swim teams.
At today's regional meet, those three schools will compete against Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Elkins, Grafton, Herbert Hoover, Liberty Harrison, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour, Riverside, South Harrison and Robert C Byrd.
Swimming involves four disciplines — backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle, at various distances. Swimmers also compete in relays which involve four swimmers and the individual medley (IM) where a swimmer must perform all four disciplines.
"Not everyone can do this. You have to develop the technique and some are prone to it and some are not," Woodrow Wilson head coach Robin Feldhake said. "You also have to have strong will power and a lot of grit."
There is also the issue of facilities that teams must face. Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring practice and compete at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley. PikeView has to drive from Gardner to Bluefield State to practice.
"We drive from Shady Spring to the YMCA," Shady Spring head coach Clarissa Sutton explained. "Because of all of the programs that the YMCA has and WVU Tech now being in town with its own swim team, scheduling has always been an issue.
"The time slot that has worked best for us, up until this year, has been first thing in the morning. The kids are in the water at 5:30 (a.m.) every morning and we have to be finished by 6:30 whether we have done the workout or not, because they have to be in their seats in class at 7:15."
No doubt the rigors of swimming and the practice times have hurt Shady when it comes to the number of swimmers on the team. Currently the team is made up of just four swimmers.
"The time frame is the hardest. They don't want to be up that early. I don't want to get up that early," Sutton said, laughing. "Swimming is an entirely different sport. You have to have the athleticism and be able to hold your breath. I really have some of the most dedicated kids."
Close proximity to the YMCA and afternoon practices have helped Woodrow Wilson field a much larger team this year, but there are other reasons.
"I had several freshmen come out last year. Two of the freshmen had competitive experience and had been on a YMCA team and they brought their friends," Feldhake said. "National Honor Society requires that members be involved in two clubs and a sport is a club. Most of my swimmers are the best students and are in (NHS). Swimming is not a hands-on sport. In swimming you are trying to improve yourself. You are looking for a personal best."
To qualify for the state meet in the individual events, a swimmer must finish top 3 in their event and teams must finish top 2 in the relays. When all regional meets are completed, the top 12 remaining individual times across the state will also go to Morgantown, along with the next six fastest relay teams.
Swimmers may only compete in two individual events at a high school swim meet and a maximum of two relays.
Junior Savannah Hughes and senior Rachel Feldhake swim for Woodrow Wilson and are both two-time state qualifiers looking for a third trip to Morgantown.
Hughes, who also runs cross country and track for the Flying Eagles, will swim the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, while Feldhake will swim the 100-yard backstroke.
Also competing today for Woodrow Wilson on the girls side will be Ashlee Mainella (100 free, 200 IM), Eden Honaker (100 butterfly, 200 IM), Olivia Ragland (50 free, 100 free), Brooklynn Lafferty (50 free, 100 free), Gillian Breeden (100 back, 200 free), Hannah Ward (50 free, 100 free), Jillian Weatherford (50 frees, 100 breast), Aisha Farghaly (50 free, 100 free), Lillie Villenave (50 free, 100 back), Noelle Beatty (50 free, 100 free) and McKinzi Crowell (50 free, 100 free).
The boys competing for Woodrow Wilson are Alex Roop (50 free, 100 breast), Christian Ward (50 freestyle, 100 free), Grant Joynes (200 free, 100 back), Justin Dargo (50 free, 100 free), Corbin Peters (200 IM, 100 breast) and Dalton Brandstetter (50 free, 100 free).
Competing for Shady Spring will be Heather Rainey (50 free, 100 breast), Ilya Vitvitsky (50 free, 100 free), Jordan Reesman (50 free, 100 free) and Pierce Reesman (50 free, 100 free).
